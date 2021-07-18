Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Windsor on Monday

Crestwood - 17:35 Windsor

Crestwood showed a good attitude when seeing off a subsequent winner (now Timeform rated 88) on his handicap debut at Lingfield last month, showing a good attitude in testing conditions, and likely has more to offer still upped further in trip and back on better ground.

No. 5 (8) Crestwood EXC 1.03 Trainer: Joseph Parr

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 63

Hersilia - 19:05 Windsor

Hersilia made a promising start to his career when fifth at Newbury at the start of the month, held back by inexperience but showing plenty to work on. Very much a sprinting type on looks, he can build on that now and come out on top at the chief expense of Piffle, who finished a couple of places behind the selection that day and is sure to be better for the experience too.

No. 8 (10) Hersilia EXC 1.04 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Glamorous Anna - 19:35 Windsor

It could be worth chancing a Glamorous Anna revival. She's faced some tough assignments since winning this race last year from 3 lb higher mark, and all didn't look lost with her at Chester three weeks ago. She showed good early dash on that occasion and is clearly handicapped to strike.