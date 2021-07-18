To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Windsor on Monday

Windsor
There is evening racing at Windsor on Monday

Timeform highlight the best three bets at Windsor on Monday...

"...is clearly handicapped to strike..."

Timeform on Glamorous Anna

Crestwood - 17:35 Windsor

Crestwood showed a good attitude when seeing off a subsequent winner (now Timeform rated 88) on his handicap debut at Lingfield last month, showing a good attitude in testing conditions, and likely has more to offer still upped further in trip and back on better ground.

Hersilia - 19:05 Windsor

Hersilia made a promising start to his career when fifth at Newbury at the start of the month, held back by inexperience but showing plenty to work on. Very much a sprinting type on looks, he can build on that now and come out on top at the chief expense of Piffle, who finished a couple of places behind the selection that day and is sure to be better for the experience too.

Glamorous Anna - 19:35 Windsor

It could be worth chancing a Glamorous Anna revival. She's faced some tough assignments since winning this race last year from 3 lb higher mark, and all didn't look lost with her at Chester three weeks ago. She showed good early dash on that occasion and is clearly handicapped to strike.

Smart Stat

Rita's Wish - 18:35 Windsor

62 - The number of OASIS DREAM's progeny that have won on Flat debut

Recommended bets

Back Crestwood @ 6.05/1 in the 17:35 at Windsor
Back Hersilia @ 3.02/1 in the 19:05 at Windsor
Back Glamorous Anna @ 11.010/1 in the 19:35 at Windsor

Bet slip

Close

