- Trainer: Joseph Parr
- Jockey: William Buick
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 63
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Windsor on Monday
Timeform highlight the best three bets at Windsor on Monday...
"...is clearly handicapped to strike..."
Timeform on Glamorous Anna
Crestwood showed a good attitude when seeing off a subsequent winner (now Timeform rated 88) on his handicap debut at Lingfield last month, showing a good attitude in testing conditions, and likely has more to offer still upped further in trip and back on better ground.
Hersilia made a promising start to his career when fifth at Newbury at the start of the month, held back by inexperience but showing plenty to work on. Very much a sprinting type on looks, he can build on that now and come out on top at the chief expense of Piffle, who finished a couple of places behind the selection that day and is sure to be better for the experience too.
Glamorous Anna - 19:35 Windsor
It could be worth chancing a Glamorous Anna revival. She's faced some tough assignments since winning this race last year from 3 lb higher mark, and all didn't look lost with her at Chester three weeks ago. She showed good early dash on that occasion and is clearly handicapped to strike.
Smart Stat
Rita's Wish - 18:35 Windsor
62 - The number of OASIS DREAM's progeny that have won on Flat debut
Recommended bets
Windsor 19th Jul (1m3f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 19 July, 5.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lisdarragh
|Sisterandbrother
|Scheherazade
|Crestwood
|Diamond Bay
|El Monte
|New Heights
|Capricious
|Artemis Sky
|Nayon
Windsor 19th Jul (6f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Monday 19 July, 7.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hersilia
|Crocodile Tears
|Piffle
|Petal Power
|Gypsy Lady
|Deevious Lady
|Estefan
|Daysleeper
|Sulevia
|You Are Everything
|Psychic Change
Windsor 19th Jul (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 19 July, 7.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|A Sure Welcome
|Endowed
|Lihou
|Second Collection
|Glamorous Anna
|Rose Hip
|Operatic
|Firepower
|Huraiz