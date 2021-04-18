To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Tramore on Sunday

Horses at fence
Timeform bring you three to back at Tramore on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Tramore on Sunday.

"...her bumper form suggests she should be capable of much better..."

Timeform on Sheer Liss

Sheer Liss - 13:30 Tramore

Sheer Liss showed fairly useful form to win a bumper at Downpatrick in August but flattered to deceive on hurdling debut at Ballinrobe when last seen in October. She travelled well for the most part but didn't pick up as expected when asked for an effort around two out, so the drop back to two miles should be in her favour, while her bumper form suggests she should be capable of much better.

En Beton - 14:03 Tramore

En Beton remains a maiden, but has been relatively short in the betting all three starts for Willie Mullins and shaped better than the distance beaten on hurdling debut (for this yard) when finishing third at Limerick in December. That was his first start for nine months, so he could take a step forward, and this doesn't look the deepest race. En Beton seemingly has the most potential of these and should prove hard to beat.

Western Boy - 16:20 Tramore

Western Boy is on a lengthy losing run - hasn't won over jumps since 2017 - but ran well over hurdles at Leopardstown in December and was in the process of showing improved form over fences when unseating his rider at the second-last. He wasn't going quite as well as the winner when departing, but this mark looks workable, and the booking on Rachael Blackmore catches the eye.

Smart Stat

En Beton - 14:03 Tramore

25% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate with hurdlers running between 2m2f and up to 2m6f

Recommended bets

Back Sheer Liss @ 3.613/5 in the 13:30 at Tramore
Back En Beton @ 2.3211/8 in the 14:03 at Tramore
Back Western Boy @ 3.39/4 in the 16:20 at Tramore

Tramore 18th Apr (2m Mdn Hrd)

Sunday 18 April, 1.30pm

Gelee Blanche
Sheer Liss
Erins Benefit
Belles Benefit
Saucy Yeats
Frisco Queen
Shrule Operator
Patient Lady
Go Battle
Abunchofmemories
Fly Little Bird
Dubai Daisy
Cassidys Girl
Blossomfort Bay
Tramore 18th Apr (2m4f Mdn Hrd)

Sunday 18 April, 2.03pm

En Beton
Rockys Howya
Little Token
Garincha
The Creadan Rogue
Godfatherofharlem
Blackstair Rocco
Shamrockembassador
Wrong Way Harry
Big Business
Mist On The Bog
Anbhfuil Cead Agam
Pats Gift
Clondaw Precedent
Tramore 18th Apr (1m7f Hcap Chs)

Sunday 18 April, 4.20pm

Western Boy
Jack Holiday
Espion Du Chenet
Slainte And Thanks
Broder
Crimson Chief
Bellgrove
Nearly Namad
Carnet De Stage
Crazyheart
Fightfortheroses
Woddy Wynne
Bolbec
