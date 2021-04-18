Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Tramore on Sunday

Sheer Liss - 13:30 Tramore

Sheer Liss showed fairly useful form to win a bumper at Downpatrick in August but flattered to deceive on hurdling debut at Ballinrobe when last seen in October. She travelled well for the most part but didn't pick up as expected when asked for an effort around two out, so the drop back to two miles should be in her favour, while her bumper form suggests she should be capable of much better.

En Beton - 14:03 Tramore

En Beton remains a maiden, but has been relatively short in the betting all three starts for Willie Mullins and shaped better than the distance beaten on hurdling debut (for this yard) when finishing third at Limerick in December. That was his first start for nine months, so he could take a step forward, and this doesn't look the deepest race. En Beton seemingly has the most potential of these and should prove hard to beat.

Western Boy - 16:20 Tramore

Western Boy is on a lengthy losing run - hasn't won over jumps since 2017 - but ran well over hurdles at Leopardstown in December and was in the process of showing improved form over fences when unseating his rider at the second-last. He wasn't going quite as well as the winner when departing, but this mark looks workable, and the booking on Rachael Blackmore catches the eye.