Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Tipperary on Thursday

History - 16:50 Tipperary

History made a promising start to her career when second at the Curragh earlier this month, leading briefly entering the final two furlongs before being left behind by the winner. She has a long way to go to live up to her illustrious pedigree (by Galileo out of a sister to the Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather), but there is no doubt she remains with potential and this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark at the second attempt before going on to bigger and better things.

No. 8 (7) History (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Pretty Gorgeous - 18:00 Tipperary

Pretty Gorgeous comfortably sets the standard in this Group 3 according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. She showed smart form when winning the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket as a two-year-old and the way she shaped when seventh (beaten three lengths) in the Falmouth Stakes at the July Course last time suggests she is slowly working back to her best. This represents a significant drop in grade and she must be considered a leading player.

No. 13 (11) Pretty Gorgeous (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Frenetic - 18:30 Tipperary

Frenetic stepped up on her reappearance to resume winning ways in a handicap at Cork five weeks ago, producing a career-best effort in the process. Settled in touch in the early stages, she was produced to lead inside the final furlong and just needed to be kept up to her work to land the spoils by three quarters of a length in comfortable fashion. That was a smart performance to defy a mark of 102 and she rates very much the one to beat if running to the same level now back at listed level.