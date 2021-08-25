To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Tipperary on Thursday

Racing at Tipperary
Timeform bring you three to back at Tipperary on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tipperary on Thursday...

"...stepped up on her reappearance to resume winning ways in a handicap at Cork five weeks ago..."

Timeform on Frenetic

History - 16:50 Tipperary

History made a promising start to her career when second at the Curragh earlier this month, leading briefly entering the final two furlongs before being left behind by the winner. She has a long way to go to live up to her illustrious pedigree (by Galileo out of a sister to the Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather), but there is no doubt she remains with potential and this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark at the second attempt before going on to bigger and better things.

Pretty Gorgeous - 18:00 Tipperary

Pretty Gorgeous comfortably sets the standard in this Group 3 according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. She showed smart form when winning the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket as a two-year-old and the way she shaped when seventh (beaten three lengths) in the Falmouth Stakes at the July Course last time suggests she is slowly working back to her best. This represents a significant drop in grade and she must be considered a leading player.

Frenetic - 18:30 Tipperary

Frenetic stepped up on her reappearance to resume winning ways in a handicap at Cork five weeks ago, producing a career-best effort in the process. Settled in touch in the early stages, she was produced to lead inside the final furlong and just needed to be kept up to her work to land the spoils by three quarters of a length in comfortable fashion. That was a smart performance to defy a mark of 102 and she rates very much the one to beat if running to the same level now back at listed level.


Smart Stat

FRENETIC - 18:30 Tipperary
21% - Ger Lyons' strike rate with sprinters

Recommended bets

Back History @ 3.02/1 in the 16:50 at Tipperary
Back Pretty Gorgeous @ 2.8815/8 in the 18:00 at Tipperary
Back Frenetic @ 3.02/1 in the 18:30 at Tipperary

