- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: W. M. Lordan
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Tipperary on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tipperary on Thursday...
"...stepped up on her reappearance to resume winning ways in a handicap at Cork five weeks ago..."
Timeform on Frenetic
History made a promising start to her career when second at the Curragh earlier this month, leading briefly entering the final two furlongs before being left behind by the winner. She has a long way to go to live up to her illustrious pedigree (by Galileo out of a sister to the Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather), but there is no doubt she remains with potential and this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark at the second attempt before going on to bigger and better things.
Pretty Gorgeous - 18:00 Tipperary
Pretty Gorgeous comfortably sets the standard in this Group 3 according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. She showed smart form when winning the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket as a two-year-old and the way she shaped when seventh (beaten three lengths) in the Falmouth Stakes at the July Course last time suggests she is slowly working back to her best. This represents a significant drop in grade and she must be considered a leading player.
Frenetic stepped up on her reappearance to resume winning ways in a handicap at Cork five weeks ago, producing a career-best effort in the process. Settled in touch in the early stages, she was produced to lead inside the final furlong and just needed to be kept up to her work to land the spoils by three quarters of a length in comfortable fashion. That was a smart performance to defy a mark of 102 and she rates very much the one to beat if running to the same level now back at listed level.
Smart Stat
FRENETIC - 18:30 Tipperary
21% - Ger Lyons' strike rate with sprinters
Recommended bets
Tipperary 26th Aug (7f Mdn)Show Hide
Thursday 26 August, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|History
|Awesome Wonder
|Karkiyna
|Panama Red
|West Coast
|Viareggio
|Rathlin Island
|Approach To Life
|Brazilian Surprise
|Grizabella
|Tostal
|Coumshingaun
|Butterfly Joe
|Ancre Dargent
Tipperary 26th Aug (7f Grp 3)Show Hide
Thursday 26 August, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pretty Gorgeous
|Pearls Galore
|Loch Lein
|Parents Prayer
|Pale Iris
|Roca Roma
|Surrounding
|Thinking Of You
|Sziget
|Elizabethan
|Miramis
|Friendly
|Lets
|Rocket Science
|Sweet Gardenia
|Acquiescent
Tipperary 26th Aug (5f Listed)Show Hide
Thursday 26 August, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Urban Beat
|Frenetic
|Strong Johnson
|Harrys Bar
|Dickiedooda
|Steel Bull
|Master Matt
|Jungle Jane
|More Beautiful
|Dancin Inthestreet
|Back To Brussels
|Queens Carriage
|White Lavender
|Mi Esperanza
|Chocquinto
|Diamond Eyes