Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Windsor on Monday

Shamardalah - 17:30 Windsor

William Haggas is in red-hot form at present and his Shamardalah looks very interesting following her seasonal reappearance at Lingfield earlier this month. She shaped as though in need of the run on her first start for eight months in a first-time hood, travelling better than most but unable to sustain her effort in the final furlong. She is potentially well treated on a mark of 66 and Tom Marquand takes over from a claimer now.

No. 10 (6) Shamardalah SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 66

Ooh Is It - 18:30 Windsor

Ooh Is It looked a modest performer at best, but showed much improved form without the visor on to open his account at Leicester last time. He was strong enough in the market and never gave his backers anything to worry about, always prominent and kicking for home two furlongs out, well in command inside the final furlong. The handicapper didn't miss that performance and Ooh Is It is now 11 lb higher in the weights, but that impressive win was backed up by the clock and a capable claimer now takes 7 lb off.

No. 1 (6) Ooh Is It SBK 13/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Gina Mangan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 70

St George's Bay - 20:30 Windsor

The three-year-olds are the ones to focus on here and preference is for St George's Bay who looks potentially well treated on handicap debut. He has started big prices and not troubled the judge in his three qualifying runs, but he has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, and there have been glimmers of promise in those runs. He is bred to be much better than an opening mark of 66 and Oisin Murphy takes over in the saddle now, so a big run looks on the cards.