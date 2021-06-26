Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday

Zarzyni - 15:05 Curragh

Zarzyni remains with just a debut success at Gowran to his name, but he has proved himself a useful performer since, and has arguably looked better than ever since joining David Barron. He was well backed dropped back to the minimum trip at Musselburgh last time and was only narrowly denied in a race which has worked out extremely well. Zarzyni looks very well handicapped now and looks a big player.

No. 3 (14) Zarzyni (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: David Barron

Jockey: Sam Ewing

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 94

Santa Barbara - 15:40 Curragh

Santa Barbara is held in very high regard by her top connections so is well worth persevering with. She started joint favourite for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on her return after just one start following some bullish reports and shaped encouragingly. She was unable to build on that effort in the Oaks last time, but still appeared to be learning on the job. This mile and a quarter trip could prove her optimum and it is interesting connections are staying at this level with her.

No. 7 (5) Santa Barbara (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Pondus - 16:10 Curragh

Pondus has the best form on offer and a fitness edge over his main rival (Passion), so he is an obvious choice on the back of an excellent second off 106 in a course and distance handicap last time. Sunchart, who ran well in listed company last time, could be on hand if both the aforementioned fluff their lines.