Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday

The Curragh
There is a high-class card at the Curragh on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday.

"...was only narrowly denied in a race which has worked out extremely well..."

Timeform on Zarzyni

Zarzyni - 15:05 Curragh

Zarzyni remains with just a debut success at Gowran to his name, but he has proved himself a useful performer since, and has arguably looked better than ever since joining David Barron. He was well backed dropped back to the minimum trip at Musselburgh last time and was only narrowly denied in a race which has worked out extremely well. Zarzyni looks very well handicapped now and looks a big player.

Santa Barbara - 15:40 Curragh

Santa Barbara is held in very high regard by her top connections so is well worth persevering with. She started joint favourite for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on her return after just one start following some bullish reports and shaped encouragingly. She was unable to build on that effort in the Oaks last time, but still appeared to be learning on the job. This mile and a quarter trip could prove her optimum and it is interesting connections are staying at this level with her.

Pondus - 16:10 Curragh

Pondus has the best form on offer and a fitness edge over his main rival (Passion), so he is an obvious choice on the back of an excellent second off 106 in a course and distance handicap last time. Sunchart, who ran well in listed company last time, could be on hand if both the aforementioned fluff their lines.

Smart Stat

Santa Barbara - 15:40 Curragh

4 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Zarzyni @ 5.04/1 in the 15:05 at Curragh
Back Santa Barbara @ 3.02/1 in the 15:40 at Curragh
Back Pondus @ 3.55/2 in the 16:10 at Curragh

Curragh 27th Jun (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 June, 3.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Zarzyni
Pretty Boy Floyd
Master Matt
Only Spoofing
Strong Johnson
Urban Beat
Mrs Bouquet
Big Gossey
Lord Riddiford
Shelly Banks
Pulse Of Shanghai
Grammata
Arnhem
Jungle Jane
Shabaaby
Nordic Passage
Breakfast Club
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Curragh 27th Jun (1m2f Grp 1)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 June, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Thundering Nights
Cayenne Pepper
Santa Barbara
Epona Plays
Silence Please
Shale
Oodnadatta
Insinuendo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Curragh 27th Jun (1m6f Grp 2)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 June, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Passion
Pondus
Sunchart
Amhran Na Bhfiann
Questionare
Aircraft Carrier
Raa Atoll
Hidden Land
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

