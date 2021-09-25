To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday

Curragh
There is a good card at the Curragh on Sunday

Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at the Curragh on Sunday...

"...should have the class to get away with it at this level..."

Timeform on Ruling

NAP

Ruling - 15:00 Curragh

Ruling is clearly well regarded and she sets a high standard now back in maiden company. She showed much improved form when third in a listed race at Leopardstown in June and left the impression that the ground was too firm in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot last time. She drops significantly in trip now, but should have the class to get away with it at this level.

NEXT BEST

The Mediterranean - 15:35 Curragh

The Mediterranean remains with just a maiden win to his name but there is no doubt that he is a smart colt and he out-run his odds to finish third in the St Leger at Doncaster last time. He seemingly improved for the longer trip that day while also leaving the impression he would stay further. That is some of the strongest form on offer and there could yet be more to come from him at staying trips.

EACH WAY

El Tren - 16:05 Curragh

El Tren shaped as though retaining all of his ability when a staying-on fourth under this rider at Tipperary last month and he is on a fair mark. That was his first run for 10 months, so he is entitled to strip fitter for that now, and he has sound claims in a competitive handicap.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Ruling @ 2.01/1 in the 15:00 Curragh
Next Best - Back The Mediterranean @ 3.02/1 in the 15:35 Curragh
Each Way - Back El Tren @ 12.011/1 in the 16:05 Curragh

Curragh 26th Sep (1m2f Mdn)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 September, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ruling
Rollet
Rick Dalton
Straight Talking
Tignanello
Indigo Desert
Coolnaugh Haze
Thegooseiscooked
Duleek Street
Gandouge
Hooklinesinker
Kilmallock Lady
Mayan Son
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Curragh 26th Sep (2m Grp 3)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 September, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The Mediterranean
Search For A Song
Lismore
Barrington Court
Fernando Vichi
Silence Please
Aircraft Carrier
Dinard Rose
Seattle Sound
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Curragh 26th Sep (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 September, 4.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Moon Daisy
Takarengo
Excelcius
Magnetic North
Arthurian Fame
Whirling Dervish
Line Out
Machine Learner
Majestic Jewel
True Destiny
Extensio
Banjo
Igraine
Pike County
Mountain Fox
Khezaana
El Tren
Melburnian
Jeweller
Out On Friday
Contrapposto
Yenillik
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

