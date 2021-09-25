Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday

NAP

Ruling - 15:00 Curragh

Ruling is clearly well regarded and she sets a high standard now back in maiden company. She showed much improved form when third in a listed race at Leopardstown in June and left the impression that the ground was too firm in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot last time. She drops significantly in trip now, but should have the class to get away with it at this level.

No. 10 (10) Ruling (Ger) SBK 4/7 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

The Mediterranean - 15:35 Curragh

The Mediterranean remains with just a maiden win to his name but there is no doubt that he is a smart colt and he out-run his odds to finish third in the St Leger at Doncaster last time. He seemingly improved for the longer trip that day while also leaving the impression he would stay further. That is some of the strongest form on offer and there could yet be more to come from him at staying trips.

No. 9 (5) The Mediterranean (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

El Tren - 16:05 Curragh

El Tren shaped as though retaining all of his ability when a staying-on fourth under this rider at Tipperary last month and he is on a fair mark. That was his first run for 10 months, so he is entitled to strip fitter for that now, and he has sound claims in a competitive handicap.