- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: S. M. Crosse
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday
Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at the Curragh on Sunday...
"...should have the class to get away with it at this level..."
Timeform on Ruling
NAP
Ruling is clearly well regarded and she sets a high standard now back in maiden company. She showed much improved form when third in a listed race at Leopardstown in June and left the impression that the ground was too firm in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot last time. She drops significantly in trip now, but should have the class to get away with it at this level.
NEXT BEST
The Mediterranean - 15:35 Curragh
The Mediterranean remains with just a maiden win to his name but there is no doubt that he is a smart colt and he out-run his odds to finish third in the St Leger at Doncaster last time. He seemingly improved for the longer trip that day while also leaving the impression he would stay further. That is some of the strongest form on offer and there could yet be more to come from him at staying trips.
EACH WAY
El Tren shaped as though retaining all of his ability when a staying-on fourth under this rider at Tipperary last month and he is on a fair mark. That was his first run for 10 months, so he is entitled to strip fitter for that now, and he has sound claims in a competitive handicap.
Recommended bets
Curragh 26th Sep (1m2f Mdn)
Sunday 26 September, 3.00pm
Curragh 26th Sep (2m Grp 3)
Sunday 26 September, 3.35pm
Curragh 26th Sep (1m4f Hcap)
Sunday 26 September, 4.05pm
