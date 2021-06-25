Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Saturday

Castle Star - 15:05 Curragh

Castle Star had to settle for second on his first couple of outings, but he's raised his game the last twice and was particularly impressive when landing the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes over this course and distance last time. Castle Star, who had won a five-furlong listed race on his previous outing, impressed with how powerfully he moved into contention before readily settling matters with a good turn of foot. That was one of the best performances we have seen from a two-year-old this season and it will take a big effort to beat him.

No. 5 (8) Castle Star (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: J. A. Stack, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

High Definition - 15:45 Curragh

High Definition looked like a top-class prospect when winning both starts last season, impressing with his strength at the finish. He lost his unbeaten record when only third to the reopposing Hurricane Lane in the Dante Stakes at York, but he was by no means disgraced, especially when you consider he had suffered an interrupted preparation (missed an intended outing due to an unsatisfactory result from a blood test). He should be much sharper for that outing and also looks sure to relish the step up to a mile and a half, so he can confirm the excellent impression he created last season.

No. 4 (10) High Definition (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

True Self - 16:20 Curragh

True Self is an eight-year-old but she has been better than ever in 2021, winning a hugely valuable prize in Saudi Arabia and running at least as well when a close-up third in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup here last month. Those pieces of form are the best on offer and True Self will be tough to beat if running to a similar level.