- Trainer: K. J. Condon, Ireland
- Jockey: J. M. Sheridan
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at the Curragh on Saturday.
Rhea Moon was too green to justify good support on debut at Dundalk last week, but she caught the eye in the closing stages, finishing with a flourish to grab third. Rhea Moon should come on significantly for that initial experience and can get off the mark here.
It took Agartha five attempts to get off the mark but she was impressive when scoring in the Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown last month and that is the best form on offer. It was a much-improved performance from Agartha at Leopardstown but she clocked a good time, suggesting there was no fluke about the effort, and she stands out as the one to beat.
Melburnian is on a long losing run that stretches back to October 2019 but she shaped with plenty of promise at Galway last time, suggesting that an overdue success is on the cards. She was only fifth at Galway but may have gone close had she not been forced very wide on the turn for home, and she remains well treated after a slight rise in the weights.
Smart Stat
Anchorage - 17:30 Curragh
28% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at the Curragh
Recommended bets
Curragh 21st Aug (6f Mdn)Show Hide
Saturday 21 August, 4.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Craic At Dawn
|Straight Answer
|Hms Endeavour
|Eriskay
|Rhea Moon
|War Effort
|Ecoutez
|Turn On The Jets
|Rockbury Lad
|National Gallery
|Papa K
|Linger For Longer
|Recyclable
|Midgetonamission
|Adhuil
|Fiach Mchugh
Curragh 21st Aug (7f Grp2)Show Hide
Saturday 21 August, 6.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Agartha
|Twinkle
|Concert Hall
|Seisai
|Discoveries
|Mise Le Meas
|Hapipi Go Lucky
|Sunset Shiraz
Curragh 21st Aug (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 21 August, 7.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hamley
|Ever A Dream
|Me Too Please
|Merroir
|Getawiggleon
|Kazakdaria
|Pachmena
|Hayyel
|Mighty Blue
|Sasta
|Melburnian
|Party House
|Vera Verto
|Pineapple Express
|French Fusion