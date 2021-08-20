To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Saturday

Curragh racecourse
There's Group-race action at the Curragh on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at the Curragh on Saturday.

Rhea Moon - 16:55 Curragh

Rhea Moon was too green to justify good support on debut at Dundalk last week, but she caught the eye in the closing stages, finishing with a flourish to grab third. Rhea Moon should come on significantly for that initial experience and can get off the mark here.

Agartha - 18:05 Curragh

It took Agartha five attempts to get off the mark but she was impressive when scoring in the Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown last month and that is the best form on offer. It was a much-improved performance from Agartha at Leopardstown but she clocked a good time, suggesting there was no fluke about the effort, and she stands out as the one to beat.

Melburnian - 19:10 Curragh

Melburnian is on a long losing run that stretches back to October 2019 but she shaped with plenty of promise at Galway last time, suggesting that an overdue success is on the cards. She was only fifth at Galway but may have gone close had she not been forced very wide on the turn for home, and she remains well treated after a slight rise in the weights.

Anchorage - 17:30 Curragh
28% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at the Curragh

Back Rhea Moon @ 6.05/1 in the 16:55 at the Curragh
Back Agartha @ 4.03/1 in the 18:05 at the Curragh
Back Melburnian @ 11.010/1 in the 19:10 at the Curragh

