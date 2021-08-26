Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Friday

I Siyou Baby - 17:15 Curragh

I Siyou Baby took another step forward to complete the hat-trick in a handicap at Leopardstown two weeks ago, staying on well to land the spoils by half a length (value for extra). This will clearly be tougher now stepping up significantly in grade, but she is going the right way and could be worth siding with at rewarding odds, representing the Joseph O'Brien yard which won this Group 3 with Thundering Nights 12 months ago.

No. 8 (12) I Siyou Baby SBK 14/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: G. P. Halpin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Ladies Church - 17:45 Curragh

Ladies Church is most progressive and showed useful form when easily winning a listed event at Naas five weeks ago, quickening clear under a hands-and-heels ride to beat Pennine Hills by two and a quarter lengths. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and she is the type to go on improving for Johnny Murtagh. The return to six furlongs won't be an issue and she is fancied to take the step up in grade in her stride to complete a hat-trick.

No. 9 (2) Ladies Church SBK 5/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

New Star - 19:15 Curragh

New Star caught the eye when fifth on his nursery debut at this course recently, flying home from an unpromising position to be beaten just a length and a half. He can race from the same mark here and will benefit from the return to seven furlongs, so this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the fifth time of asking.