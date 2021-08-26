To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Friday

Racing at the Curragh
Timeform bring you three to back at the Curragh on Friday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at the Curragh on Friday...

"...caught the eye when fifth on his nursery debut at this course..."

Timeform on New Star

I Siyou Baby - 17:15 Curragh

I Siyou Baby took another step forward to complete the hat-trick in a handicap at Leopardstown two weeks ago, staying on well to land the spoils by half a length (value for extra). This will clearly be tougher now stepping up significantly in grade, but she is going the right way and could be worth siding with at rewarding odds, representing the Joseph O'Brien yard which won this Group 3 with Thundering Nights 12 months ago.

Ladies Church - 17:45 Curragh

Ladies Church is most progressive and showed useful form when easily winning a listed event at Naas five weeks ago, quickening clear under a hands-and-heels ride to beat Pennine Hills by two and a quarter lengths. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and she is the type to go on improving for Johnny Murtagh. The return to six furlongs won't be an issue and she is fancied to take the step up in grade in her stride to complete a hat-trick.

New Star - 19:15 Curragh

New Star caught the eye when fifth on his nursery debut at this course recently, flying home from an unpromising position to be beaten just a length and a half. He can race from the same mark here and will benefit from the return to seven furlongs, so this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the fifth time of asking.


Smart Stat

LULLABY - 16:45 Curragh
3 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back I Siyou Baby @ 15.014/1 in the 17:15 at the Curragh
Back Ladies Church @ 3.55/2 in the 17:45 at the Curragh
Back New Star @ 8.07/1 in the 19:15 at the Curragh

