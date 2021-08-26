- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: G. P. Halpin
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Friday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at the Curragh on Friday...
"...caught the eye when fifth on his nursery debut at this course..."
Timeform on New Star
I Siyou Baby took another step forward to complete the hat-trick in a handicap at Leopardstown two weeks ago, staying on well to land the spoils by half a length (value for extra). This will clearly be tougher now stepping up significantly in grade, but she is going the right way and could be worth siding with at rewarding odds, representing the Joseph O'Brien yard which won this Group 3 with Thundering Nights 12 months ago.
Ladies Church is most progressive and showed useful form when easily winning a listed event at Naas five weeks ago, quickening clear under a hands-and-heels ride to beat Pennine Hills by two and a quarter lengths. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and she is the type to go on improving for Johnny Murtagh. The return to six furlongs won't be an issue and she is fancied to take the step up in grade in her stride to complete a hat-trick.
New Star caught the eye when fifth on his nursery debut at this course recently, flying home from an unpromising position to be beaten just a length and a half. He can race from the same mark here and will benefit from the return to seven furlongs, so this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the fifth time of asking.
Smart Stat
LULLABY - 16:45 Curragh
3 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Curragh 27th Aug (1m1f Grp 3)Show Hide
Friday 27 August, 5.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|I Siyou Baby
|Emaniya
|Flirting Bridge
|Acanella
|Champers Elysees
|Solene Lilyette
|Woodland Garden
|So I Told You
|Oodnadatta
|Lovely Esteem
|Shale
|Dixie Bluebell
|My Generation
Curragh 27th Aug (6f Grp 3)Show Hide
Friday 27 August, 5.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cowboy Justice
|Drombeg Banner
|Sacred Bridge
|Ladies Church
|Geocentric
|The Acropolis
|Pennine Hills
|The Entertainer
|Hadman
|Sam Maximus
|Ultramarine
|Orinoco River
Curragh 27th Aug (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Friday 27 August, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Howth
|Malayan
|Areille
|Tut Tut
|Swift One
|Madonnadelrosario
|Recurrent Dream
|Buenaventura
|New Star
|Nectarine