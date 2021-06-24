Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Friday

Powerful Kieran - 18:00 Curragh

Powerful Kieran progressed further when stepped up to this trip at Fairyhouse last time, filling the runner-up spot for the second start in succession since switching to handicaps. He was produced to lead briefly inside the final furlong and hit a low of 1.03 in-running before being headed in the final strides. He remains open to more improvement and is fancied to gain a deserved first win now fitted with first-time cheekpieces, representing the Joseph O'Brien yard which is seeking its third win in this race since 2016.

No. 20 (7) Powerful Kieran (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Safecracker - 18:35 Curragh

Safecracker took a big step forward when third on his latest outing at Cork, holding every chance entering the final furlong and sticking to his task well to be beaten just a head. That form sets the standard in this line-up and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is likely to have more to offer. Therefore, he rates a confident selection to get off the mark for Johnny Murtagh, who continues in top form with six winners from 22 runners in the last 14 days.

No. 7 (11) Safecracker SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Lyra Belacqua - 19:45 Curragh

Lyra Belacqua wasn't seen to best effect when fifth in a maiden at Leopardstown last time, just keeping on at the one pace after being forced to wait for a gap early in the straight. She now makes the switch to handicaps and should prove capable of leaving her previous form behind somewhere down the line. After all, she is bred to be useful and shapes as if this longer trip will unlock further improvement, so it will be no surprise if she proves herself better than a mark of 70 at the first attempt.