- Trainer: Gary Hanmer
- Jockey: Sean Bowen
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: 115
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Stratford on Sunday
Timeform highlight the best three bets at Stratford on Sunday.
"...he is a big player on that form..."
Timeform on Getabuck
Wbee arrives here in search of the hat-trick having won over this course and distance and in a good-quality handicap at Cartmel. The form of that Cartmel contest, which he won from out of the weights, is proving solid and a 2 lb rise should not stop him following up.
Hatcher appreciated the return to a sounder surface when wining at Ludlow and he followed up in good style at Newton Abbot last month, quickly putting the race to bed after looming up going well on the turn for home. He again has conditions in his favour and can complete the hat-trick.
Getabuck is still searching for a first win but he put up a promising effort here last time on his first outing since undergoing a breathing operation. He kept on well in second on that occasion, suggesting that he should be suited by this slight step up in trip, and he is a big player on that form.
Smart Stat
Hatcher - 15:40 Stratford
Smart Stat: 26% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at Stratford
Recommended bets
Stratford 18th Jul (3m2f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 18 July, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wbee
|Drakes Well
|Oksana
|The Distant Lady
|Khan
|Jamessaintpatrick
Stratford 18th Jul (2m1f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 18 July, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hatcher
|Scardura
|Solar Impulse
|Us And Them
|Tikkinthebox
Stratford 18th Jul (2m3f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 18 July, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Getabuck
|Time To Move On
|Royal Ruby
|Rock On Tiger
|Moans Cross
|Babytaggle
|Oxford Blu
|Scartare
|Coniston Spa