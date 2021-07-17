Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Stratford on Sunday

Wbee - 14:30 Stratford

Wbee arrives here in search of the hat-trick having won over this course and distance and in a good-quality handicap at Cartmel. The form of that Cartmel contest, which he won from out of the weights, is proving solid and a 2 lb rise should not stop him following up.

No. 2 Wbee (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Gary Hanmer

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 115

Hatcher - 15:40 Stratford

Hatcher appreciated the return to a sounder surface when wining at Ludlow and he followed up in good style at Newton Abbot last month, quickly putting the race to bed after looming up going well on the turn for home. He again has conditions in his favour and can complete the hat-trick.

No. 2 Hatcher (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 143

Getabuck - 16:50 Stratford

Getabuck is still searching for a first win but he put up a promising effort here last time on his first outing since undergoing a breathing operation. He kept on well in second on that occasion, suggesting that he should be suited by this slight step up in trip, and he is a big player on that form.