Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Stratford on Sunday

Jumps racing
Stratford stages a jumps card on Sunday

Timeform highlight the best three bets at Stratford on Sunday.

"...he is a big player on that form..."

Timeform on Getabuck

Wbee - 14:30 Stratford

Wbee arrives here in search of the hat-trick having won over this course and distance and in a good-quality handicap at Cartmel. The form of that Cartmel contest, which he won from out of the weights, is proving solid and a 2 lb rise should not stop him following up.

Hatcher - 15:40 Stratford

Hatcher appreciated the return to a sounder surface when wining at Ludlow and he followed up in good style at Newton Abbot last month, quickly putting the race to bed after looming up going well on the turn for home. He again has conditions in his favour and can complete the hat-trick.

Getabuck - 16:50 Stratford

Getabuck is still searching for a first win but he put up a promising effort here last time on his first outing since undergoing a breathing operation. He kept on well in second on that occasion, suggesting that he should be suited by this slight step up in trip, and he is a big player on that form.

Smart Stat

Smart Stat: 26% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at Stratford

Recommended bets

Back Wbee @ 2.89/5 in the 14:30 at Stratford
Back Hatcher @ 3.02/1 in the 15:40 at Stratford
Back Getabuck @ 3.02/1 in the 16:50 at Stratford

