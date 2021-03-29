Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Stratford on Monday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform provide the three best bets at Stratford on Monday.

Jemima P - 14:20 Stratford

Jemima P showed much improved form after four months off to open her account at Exeter last time, leading after two out and showing a good attitude to hold on by a short head. She is only 5 lb higher here and should mount a bold bid to follow up, with further improvement not out of the question after only two starts over fences for the Emma Lavelle yard which continues in good form.

Chieftain's Choice - 14:50 Stratford

Chieftain's Choice failed to fire at Fakenham 10 days ago, but he is entitled to strip fitter with that first outing for five months under his belt. He looks to hold leading form claims on these terms, while the fact he is three from three at Stratford also gives cause for plenty of optimism. This looks a good opportunity for him to record the eighth victory of his career at the age of 12.

Our Rockstar - 16:25 Stratford

Our Rockstar disappointed when last seen at Plumpton in October, though she was wearing first-time headgear that has been dispensed with, and she makes her return to the track with trainer Alastair Ralph in excellent form. Our Rockstar won this race two years ago from a 2 lb lower mark, so she is clearly effective over this course and distance, and she can cash in on this lenient rating.

