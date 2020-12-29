Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday

Native Silver - 15:55 Southwell

Native Silver goes particularly well at this venue, both of his wins coming at Southwell, and he wasted no time getting back to form when beaten a short head by another rival who has a very good record on fibresand. This race doesn't have as much depth and he is very much the one to beat from a 3 lb higher mark, with Luke Morris, who has been on board for both wins, back in the saddle.

No. 6 (7) Native Silver SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Robert Eddery

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 72

Restricted Area - 17:00 Southwell

Restricted Area has caught the eye on his last two starts at this track, particularly when making his handicap debut over seven furlongs last time. He showed his best form to date and was unlucky not to finish closer, too, ending up too far back to make a timely challenge following a tardy start. Restricted Area remains capable of better, and will be suited by the step up to a mile, so there is plenty to like about his chances up against mainly exposed rivals.

No. 3 (4) Restricted Area (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Jamie Osborne

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 63

Black Sparrow - 17:30 Southwell

The Phil McEntee-trained Black Sparrow is taken to double her tally here having wasted no time in getting back on track when fourth on her handicap debut at Lingfield last month. She is best excused her latest start at this track over six furlongs which is too far for her and she can resume winning ways back in a minor event.