Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday...
"...there is plenty to like about his chances..."
Timeform on Restricted Area
Native Silver - 15:55 Southwell
Native Silver goes particularly well at this venue, both of his wins coming at Southwell, and he wasted no time getting back to form when beaten a short head by another rival who has a very good record on fibresand. This race doesn't have as much depth and he is very much the one to beat from a 3 lb higher mark, with Luke Morris, who has been on board for both wins, back in the saddle.
Restricted Area - 17:00 Southwell
Restricted Area has caught the eye on his last two starts at this track, particularly when making his handicap debut over seven furlongs last time. He showed his best form to date and was unlucky not to finish closer, too, ending up too far back to make a timely challenge following a tardy start. Restricted Area remains capable of better, and will be suited by the step up to a mile, so there is plenty to like about his chances up against mainly exposed rivals.
Black Sparrow - 17:30 Southwell
The Phil McEntee-trained Black Sparrow is taken to double her tally here having wasted no time in getting back on track when fourth on her handicap debut at Lingfield last month. She is best excused her latest start at this track over six furlongs which is too far for her and she can resume winning ways back in a minor event.
Smart Stat
Moonbootz - 18:00 Southwell
21% - K. R. Burke's strike rate at SOUTHWELL since the start of the 2016 season
Recommended bets
Native Silver - 15:55 Southwell
Restricted Area - 17:00 Southwell
Black Sparrow - 17:30 Southwell
Sthl 29th Dec (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 29 December, 3.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Native Silver
|Xcelente
|Tukhoom
|Fieldsman
|Red Jasper
|Howzer Black
|Glory of Paris
|Love Your Work
|Headland
|Siavash
Sthl 29th Dec (1m Nursery)Show Hide
Tuesday 29 December, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Restricted Area
|Esticky End
|Space Kid
|Cholmondeley
|Desert Boots
|Soller Bay
|Swinton Noon
|Omany Amber
|Beau Tinker
|Capla Lass
Sthl 29th Dec (5f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 29 December, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|A Pint Of Bear
|Black Sparrow
|Needwood Blossom
|Its A Love Thing
|Prudhoe
|Unashamed
|Hahabanero