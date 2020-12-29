To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday

Southwell
Timeform provide three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday...

"...there is plenty to like about his chances..."

Timeform on Restricted Area

Native Silver - 15:55 Southwell

Native Silver goes particularly well at this venue, both of his wins coming at Southwell, and he wasted no time getting back to form when beaten a short head by another rival who has a very good record on fibresand. This race doesn't have as much depth and he is very much the one to beat from a 3 lb higher mark, with Luke Morris, who has been on board for both wins, back in the saddle.

Restricted Area - 17:00 Southwell

Restricted Area has caught the eye on his last two starts at this track, particularly when making his handicap debut over seven furlongs last time. He showed his best form to date and was unlucky not to finish closer, too, ending up too far back to make a timely challenge following a tardy start. Restricted Area remains capable of better, and will be suited by the step up to a mile, so there is plenty to like about his chances up against mainly exposed rivals.

Black Sparrow - 17:30 Southwell

The Phil McEntee-trained Black Sparrow is taken to double her tally here having wasted no time in getting back on track when fourth on her handicap debut at Lingfield last month. She is best excused her latest start at this track over six furlongs which is too far for her and she can resume winning ways back in a minor event.

Smart Stat

Moonbootz - 18:00 Southwell

21% - K. R. Burke's strike rate at SOUTHWELL since the start of the 2016 season

Recommended bets

Sthl 29th Dec (1m Hcap)

Tuesday 29 December, 3.55pm

Native Silver
Xcelente
Tukhoom
Fieldsman
Red Jasper
Howzer Black
Glory of Paris
Love Your Work
Headland
Siavash
Sthl 29th Dec (1m Nursery)

Tuesday 29 December, 5.00pm

Restricted Area
Esticky End
Space Kid
Cholmondeley
Desert Boots
Soller Bay
Swinton Noon
Omany Amber
Beau Tinker
Capla Lass
Sthl 29th Dec (5f Nov Stks)

Tuesday 29 December, 5.30pm

A Pint Of Bear
Black Sparrow
Needwood Blossom
Its A Love Thing
Prudhoe
Unashamed
Hahabanero
