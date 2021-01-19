Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday

Centurion Song - 16:40 Southwell

The Brian Meehan-trained Centurion Song is taken to follow up his course-and-distance win from three weeks ago. He produced a career best on just his second start at the minimum trip, pulling clear of the remainder with a course regular who has since run another solid race in defeat. The handicapper has raised him 4 lb in the weights for that success which seems more than fair and, given he could have even more to offer on this surface, he is taken to go in again.

No. 4 (3) Centurion Song (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Brian Meehan

Jockey: Callum Hutchinson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 74

Perfect Swiss - 18:10 Southwell

Perfect Swiss has a good record on the all-weather and has taken to this surface very well the last twice, producing a career-best effort when winning a mile handicap on New Year's Day. A slow start put him on the backfoot last time, but he made good headway in the straight to take second place, pulling four and a half lengths clear of the third. That form looks strong with the winner following up last time and Perfect Swiss should be on the premises again over this shorter trip provided he gets away on terms.

No. 1 (6) Perfect Swiss SBK 6/4 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 81

Beach Break - 19:40 Southwell

Beach Break took well to this surface last time, travelling ominously well on his first try at two miles on the Flat, and only headed inside the final furlong by a thriving sort, but sticking to his task well to be beaten just a neck in second. Beach Break is unexposed at this trip and on the surface, so his claims look very strong here able to race from the same mark in what is a weaker race.