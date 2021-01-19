- Trainer: Brian Meehan
- Jockey: Callum Hutchinson
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 74
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday...
"...he could have even more to offer on this surface..."
Timeform on Centurion Song
Centurion Song - 16:40 Southwell
The Brian Meehan-trained Centurion Song is taken to follow up his course-and-distance win from three weeks ago. He produced a career best on just his second start at the minimum trip, pulling clear of the remainder with a course regular who has since run another solid race in defeat. The handicapper has raised him 4 lb in the weights for that success which seems more than fair and, given he could have even more to offer on this surface, he is taken to go in again.
Perfect Swiss - 18:10 Southwell
Perfect Swiss has a good record on the all-weather and has taken to this surface very well the last twice, producing a career-best effort when winning a mile handicap on New Year's Day. A slow start put him on the backfoot last time, but he made good headway in the straight to take second place, pulling four and a half lengths clear of the third. That form looks strong with the winner following up last time and Perfect Swiss should be on the premises again over this shorter trip provided he gets away on terms.
Beach Break took well to this surface last time, travelling ominously well on his first try at two miles on the Flat, and only headed inside the final furlong by a thriving sort, but sticking to his task well to be beaten just a neck in second. Beach Break is unexposed at this trip and on the surface, so his claims look very strong here able to race from the same mark in what is a weaker race.
Smart Stat
Beach Break - 19:40 Southwell
£51.83 - Donald McCain's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
Centurion Song - 16:40 Southwell
Perfect Swiss - 18:10 Southwell
Beach Break - 19:40 Southwell
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.