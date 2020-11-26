- Trainer: John Gosden
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Thursday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Southwell on Thursday...
"...is expected to launch another bold bid..."
Timeform on Young John
Byzantia - 12:50 Southwell
Byzantia started favourite for her debut at Haydock last year and was again well found in the market on her return to action at Lingfield in June. She could only run to a similar level as on her debut, but she left the impression that race didn't get to the bottom of her, still having plenty to do entering the straight and keeping on well without being knocked about. It is a slight concern that Byzantia hasn't been seen since, but there is plenty about her physically, and her pedigree is an ongoing recommendation.
Young John goes well at Southwell and confirmed his return to form when narrowly beaten by another horse who bounced back to near his best over course and distance earlier this month. Young John was in front a furlong from home but didn't help his cause by hanging left in the closing stages and was just nabbed on the line. He is very well handicapped on his best form - now 16 lb below his last winning mark - and Young John is expected to launch another bold bid now fitted with first-time cheekpieces.
Geography Teacher - 14:50 Southwell
Geography Teacher is a good operator round here and ran well back in this grade with the blinkers back on over course and distance last month. He was beaten only by an improved performer who came from further back that day, and given Geography Teacher didn't get the smoothest of runs (bumped several times) he is well worth another chance to get back on top.
Smart Stat
Gravity Force - 13:20 Southwell
21% - Clifford Lee's strike rate at SOUTHWELL (rides *GRAVITY FORCE*)
Recommended bets
Byzantia – 12:50 Southwell
Young John – 13:50 Southwell
Geography Teacher - 14:50 Southwell
