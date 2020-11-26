To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Thursday

Southwell
Timeform bring you three to back at Southwell on Thursday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Southwell on Thursday...

"...is expected to launch another bold bid..."

Timeform on Young John

Byzantia - 12:50 Southwell

Byzantia started favourite for her debut at Haydock last year and was again well found in the market on her return to action at Lingfield in June. She could only run to a similar level as on her debut, but she left the impression that race didn't get to the bottom of her, still having plenty to do entering the straight and keeping on well without being knocked about. It is a slight concern that Byzantia hasn't been seen since, but there is plenty about her physically, and her pedigree is an ongoing recommendation.

Young John - 13:50 Southwell

Young John goes well at Southwell and confirmed his return to form when narrowly beaten by another horse who bounced back to near his best over course and distance earlier this month. Young John was in front a furlong from home but didn't help his cause by hanging left in the closing stages and was just nabbed on the line. He is very well handicapped on his best form - now 16 lb below his last winning mark - and Young John is expected to launch another bold bid now fitted with first-time cheekpieces.

Geography Teacher - 14:50 Southwell

Geography Teacher is a good operator round here and ran well back in this grade with the blinkers back on over course and distance last month. He was beaten only by an improved performer who came from further back that day, and given Geography Teacher didn't get the smoothest of runs (bumped several times) he is well worth another chance to get back on top.


Smart Stat

Gravity Force - 13:20 Southwell

21% - Clifford Lee's strike rate at SOUTHWELL (rides *GRAVITY FORCE*)

Recommended bets

Byzantia – 12:50 Southwell
Young John – 13:50 Southwell
Geography Teacher - 14:50 Southwell

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Sthl 26th Nov (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 26 November, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Young John
Liamba
Holiday Magic
Roong Roong
Kraka
Light Lily
Sin E Shekells
Groupie
De Bruyne Horse
Fly True
Peruvian Summer
William Alexander
Vampish
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sthl 26th Nov (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 26 November, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Geography Teacher
Compass Point
Dyagilev
Khazaf
Straight Ash
Sezina
Fast Deal
Trust Me
Treasured Company
Be Bold
Maxi Miss
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles