Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Thursday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Southwell on Thursday...
"...he makes plenty of appeal now returned to Southwell's fibresand surface."
Timeform on Castle Quarter
Passional wasted no time in getting back on the up when producing a career-best effort to regain the winning thread at Chelmsford last time, taking her tally to four win in her last five races. She looked a bit quirky when delivered with her effort, but it didn't stop her going forward and running out a comfortable winner. She escapes a penalty for that win given it came in an apprentice race, and she looks the clear one to beat.
Rock Sound was very strong in the betting on his first outing for Geroge Boughey's yard at Chelmsford in October, and he duly put up an improved performance, though he wasn't quite able to seal the deal having every chance to get past a determined rival. He again came in for support ahead of his outing at Kempton the following month, and though he couldn't quite match his previous effort, he was probably not seen to best effect from a wide draw, having to do a bit much early on to get a position. He has a tongue strap applied for the first time here and holds leading claims if fully tuned-up following a break.
Castle Quarter - 19:30 Southwell
Castle Quarter ran creditably making his fibresand debut on his first outing for Michael Appleby last month, doing plenty on the front end but sticking to his task well to prove himself over this course and distance, regaining second inside the final furlong. He again ran with credit to finish third at Newcastle last time, travelling better than most, and he makes plenty of appeal now returned to Southwell's fibresand surface.
Smart Stat
ARIA ROSE - 20:00 Southwell
36% - Daniel Muscutt's strike rate on favourites
Recommended bets
Passional - 17:30 Southwell
Rock Sound - 19:00 Southwell
Castle Quarter - 19:30 Southwell
