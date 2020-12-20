Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Sunday

Luscifer - 14:15 Southwell

Luscifer has taken off over the last couple of months, winning three of his last four starts, and had plenty in hand when recording his third course win over course and distance last week. Luscifer won in ready fashion and the form has been franked since with the runner-up winning next time. He has been raised 5 lb in the weights since and and another win beckons.

No. 3 (6) Luscifer SBK 11/10 EXC 2.2 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 62

Social City - 15:15 Southwell

Social City is another thriving sort for Tony Carroll and could provide the trainer with a quick-fire double. He has won his last three starts on the all-weather Lingfield, Wolverhampton and at this course, seemingly to relish the marathon trip on the latest occasion. He relished the extra emphasis on stamina return to fibresand and had a fair bit more in hand than the half-length margin suggests. He is just as effective at this shorter trip and remains ahead of his mark turned out under a 5 lb penalty.

No. 1 (1) Social City SBK 10/11 EXC 1.98 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 74

Spring Romance - 16:15 Southwell

Spring Romance lost his way for Dean Ivory but has taken full advantage of a reduced mark since joining this yard, winning four of his six starts. He has been very well placed, but produced a career best when winning over course and distance on Thursday, and he is hard to oppose in this sort of form turned out under a penalty.