Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Sunday

Southwell
Timeform bring you three to back at Southwell on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Southwell on Sunday...

"...remains ahead of his mark turned out under a 5 lb penalty..."

Timeform on Social City

Luscifer - 14:15 Southwell

Luscifer has taken off over the last couple of months, winning three of his last four starts, and had plenty in hand when recording his third course win over course and distance last week. Luscifer won in ready fashion and the form has been franked since with the runner-up winning next time. He has been raised 5 lb in the weights since and and another win beckons.

Social City - 15:15 Southwell

Social City is another thriving sort for Tony Carroll and could provide the trainer with a quick-fire double. He has won his last three starts on the all-weather Lingfield, Wolverhampton and at this course, seemingly to relish the marathon trip on the latest occasion. He relished the extra emphasis on stamina return to fibresand and had a fair bit more in hand than the half-length margin suggests. He is just as effective at this shorter trip and remains ahead of his mark turned out under a 5 lb penalty.

Spring Romance - 16:15 Southwell

Spring Romance lost his way for Dean Ivory but has taken full advantage of a reduced mark since joining this yard, winning four of his six starts. He has been very well placed, but produced a career best when winning over course and distance on Thursday, and he is hard to oppose in this sort of form turned out under a penalty.


Smart Stat

Contingency Fee - 17:15 Southwell

£17.00 - Phil McEntee's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break (saddles *CONTINGENCY FEE*)

Recommended bets

Luscifer – 14:15 Southwell
Social City – 15:15 Southwell
Spring Romance - 16:15 Southwell

Sthl 20th Dec (1m Hcap)

Sunday 20 December, 2.15pm

Sthl 20th Dec (1m6f Hcap)

Sunday 20 December, 3.15pm

Social City
Mr Carbonator
Thawry
Lady Camelot
Loch Ness Monster
Sthl 20th Dec (6f Hcap)

Sunday 20 December, 4.15pm

Spring Romance
The Nosey Parker
Excessable
Vape
Young John
Capla Spirit
Al Suil Eile
