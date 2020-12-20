- Trainer: Tony Carroll
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Southwell on Sunday...
"...remains ahead of his mark turned out under a 5 lb penalty..."
Timeform on Social City
Luscifer has taken off over the last couple of months, winning three of his last four starts, and had plenty in hand when recording his third course win over course and distance last week. Luscifer won in ready fashion and the form has been franked since with the runner-up winning next time. He has been raised 5 lb in the weights since and and another win beckons.
Social City is another thriving sort for Tony Carroll and could provide the trainer with a quick-fire double. He has won his last three starts on the all-weather Lingfield, Wolverhampton and at this course, seemingly to relish the marathon trip on the latest occasion. He relished the extra emphasis on stamina return to fibresand and had a fair bit more in hand than the half-length margin suggests. He is just as effective at this shorter trip and remains ahead of his mark turned out under a 5 lb penalty.
Spring Romance - 16:15 Southwell
Spring Romance lost his way for Dean Ivory but has taken full advantage of a reduced mark since joining this yard, winning four of his six starts. He has been very well placed, but produced a career best when winning over course and distance on Thursday, and he is hard to oppose in this sort of form turned out under a penalty.
Smart Stat
Contingency Fee - 17:15 Southwell
£17.00 - Phil McEntee's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break (saddles *CONTINGENCY FEE*)
Recommended bets
Luscifer – 14:15 Southwell
Social City – 15:15 Southwell
Spring Romance - 16:15 Southwell
Sthl 20th Dec (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 20 December, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Luscifer
|Fenix
|Wots The Wifi Code
|Light Lily
|Habanero Star
|I Had a Dream
Sthl 20th Dec (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 20 December, 3.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Social City
|Mr Carbonator
|Thawry
|Lady Camelot
|Loch Ness Monster
Sthl 20th Dec (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 20 December, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Spring Romance
|The Nosey Parker
|Excessable
|Vape
|Young John
|Capla Spirit
|Al Suil Eile