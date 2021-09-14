Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Sandown on Wednesday

- Trainer: John Quinn
Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Sandown on Wednesday.
Nap
Some good recent runs at Hamilton suggest Melody King will be suited by Sandown's stiff five furlongs as John Quinn sends the four-year-old south this time. Fitted with a hood for his recent starts, Melody King ended a long losing run at Hamilton last month and looked a bit unlucky to finish a narrowly-beaten third behind Glorious Rio back at the same track last time. That form looks solid, with the winner going in again since, while Melody King gets to race from the same mark here. The booking of Oisin Murphy looks another point in his favour.
Next Best
Champion Stakes entry Mostahdaf can resume his progress after a break in this listed contest. Although it's a competitive race, Mostahdaf is taking on more exposed rivals and he looked a potentially high-class colt in the spring when winning his first three starts, completing a hat-trick in the Heron Stakes, another listed race over this course and distance in May. He lost his unbeaten record in the St James's Palace at Royal Ascot but there was no disgrace in that against the top milers of his age, particularly as he met with some interference in the straight.
Each-Way
Wallem hasn't run since the spring but, having been gelded in the meantime, he returns with an unexposed profile in this handicap and with Andrew Balding's stable in top form. After winning a maiden at Wolverhampton early in the year, Wallem came up against some future group winners in handicaps, finishing third to Dancing King at Kempton and then fourth to Mohaafeth at Newmarket. Those are strong bits of form and Wallem looks worthy of each-way support on this return from five months off.
Smart Stat
Wolsey - 14:25 Sandown
3 - Andrew Balding's number of winners in the past ten runnings
