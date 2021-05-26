Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Sandown on Thursday

Navello - 18:15 Sandown

Navello is improving all the time and achieved a useful level of form when completing the hat-trick at Chester three weeks ago. Settled just behind the leader in the early stages, he was produced to lead entering the final furlong and quickly forged clear to win by six lengths with plenty in hand. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he is still open to more improvement. Therefore, Navello rates a confident selection to take the step up in grade in his stride and make it four wins in a row.

No. 6 (4) Navello SBK 13/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Nicola Currie

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Ocean Wind - 18:50 Sandown

Ocean Wind is a likeable stayer who proved at least as good as ever when filling the runner-up spot in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot last time. He stuck to his task well on that occasion to pass the post just a length behind Stradivarius, looking full value for a smart performance even if the winner wasn't at his best. There is nothing of Stradivarius' calibre in opposition here and Ocean Wind appears to have the measure of Nayef Road, who has disappointed at York since finishing third in the Sagaro. Ocean Wind acts well on soft going, too, so he looks to have plenty in his favour as he seeks a deserved first success in pattern company.

No. 2 (3) Ocean Wind SBK 1/1 EXC 1.97 Trainer: Roger Teal

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Sangarius - 19:25 Sandown

Sangarius ran well after five months off and wind surgery when second in the Huxley Stakes at Chester last time, proving no match for the high-class winner but still leaving the impression he retains all his ability. It's only a couple of seasons ago that he looked a really exciting prospect, notably winning the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot. He clearly hasn't been the easiest to train since then, but the balance of his form identifies him as very much the one to beat in this line-up, representing the Sir Michael Stoute yard which has won five of the last nine renewals of this race, including the last three in a row.