Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Salisbury on Saturday

Colombe - 18:15 Salisbury

Colombe was well backed and showed much improved form to open her account on her return at Windsor earlier this month, travelling well throughout and showing a good turn of foot to settle matters a furlong from home. She was readily on top that day and is potentially very well treated back in a handicap from a mark of 70. Colombe is a strong fancy to follow up.

No. 2 (2) Colombe (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.79 Trainer: Henry Candy

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 70

Biggles - 18:45 Salisbury

Biggles left the impression he was in need of the run on his first start for 16 months in March and duly built on that to open his account in good style at Kempton 12 days later. He improved further in defeat when runner-up on handicap debut at Newmarket last time, beaten only by another improver and pulling clear of the remainder. The return to six furlongs will be in his favour and there is almost certainly more to come from him.

No. 2 (5) Biggles SBK 7/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75

Single - 20:15 Salisbury

This has a competitive feel to it, but Single has a good record at this venue and is fancied to supplement her win at Yarmouth last time. She is a previous winner over course and distance and showed a good attitude to fend off the runner-up inside the final furlong last time. A subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights doesn't seem excessive and she seems sure to launch another bold bid.