To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Salisbury on Saturday

Salisbury
Timeform bring you three to back at Salisbury on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Salisbury on Saturday.

"The return to six furlongs will be in his favour and there is almost certainly more to come from him..."

Timeform on Biggles

Colombe - 18:15 Salisbury

Colombe was well backed and showed much improved form to open her account on her return at Windsor earlier this month, travelling well throughout and showing a good turn of foot to settle matters a furlong from home. She was readily on top that day and is potentially very well treated back in a handicap from a mark of 70. Colombe is a strong fancy to follow up.

Biggles - 18:45 Salisbury

Biggles left the impression he was in need of the run on his first start for 16 months in March and duly built on that to open his account in good style at Kempton 12 days later. He improved further in defeat when runner-up on handicap debut at Newmarket last time, beaten only by another improver and pulling clear of the remainder. The return to six furlongs will be in his favour and there is almost certainly more to come from him.

Single - 20:15 Salisbury

This has a competitive feel to it, but Single has a good record at this venue and is fancied to supplement her win at Yarmouth last time. She is a previous winner over course and distance and showed a good attitude to fend off the runner-up inside the final furlong last time. A subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights doesn't seem excessive and she seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Smart Stat

Lovely Mana - 17:40 Salisbury

2 - Ralph Beckett's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Colombe @ 1.910/11 in the 18:15 at Salisbury
Back Biggles @ 3.259/4 in the 18:45 at Salisbury
Back Single @ 6.511/2 in the 20:15 at Salisbury

Salisbury 29th May (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 29 May, 6.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Colombe
Toptime
Amor De Mi Vida
Rose All Day
The Waterman
Obtuse
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Salisbury 29th May (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 29 May, 6.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Biggles
Newton Jack
Sarahs Verse
Lordsbridge Boy
Spanish Star
Handytalk
Grey Galleon
Heer We Go Again
Be Prepared
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Salisbury 29th May (1m6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 29 May, 8.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Master Milliner
Cadeau Dor
Hawridge Storm
Single
Grain Of Sense
Murhib
Russian Rumour
Gentleman At Arms
Quita
Final Choice
Gauntlet
Chiave Di Volta
Seaborn
Beat The Heat
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips