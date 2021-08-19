To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Salisbury on Friday

Salisbury
There is listed action at Salisbury on Friday evening

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Salisbury on Friday evening.

"...https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.186572868?nodeId=30808719..."

Timeform on Albahr

The Organiser - 17:53 Salisbury

The Organiser created a very good impression when making a winning debut at York in May and has run creditably in pattern company on his last two starts. He shaped well under a more patient ride in the July Stakes last time, meeting some trouble and situated away from the main action, looking as if he could have got involved had things unfolded differently. This is a much easier test and he can resume winning ways.

Albahr - 18:53 Salisbury

Albahr shaped well on debut and built on that promise to win on fast ground at Haydock on his next start. He was gelded after that win and followed up over the same course and distance under a penalty last time, leaving the impression he has even more to offer. It is no surprise that he quickly steps up in grade now and he is strongly fancied to complete a hat-trick.

Amalfi Bay - 19:53 Salisbury

Amalfi Bay is very much on the progressive path now, bolting up over a mile and a half on his second handicap start at Epsom last month, and following up over the same course and distance last time, having to work a lot harder but achieving a lot more in form terms up against one that had fallen to a good mark. This longer trip should be within his compass and he should be up to completing a hat-trick.


Smart Stat

English Spirit - 17:23 Salisbury

£130.73 - Heather Main's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back The Organiser @ 2.01/1 in the 17:53 at Salisbury
Back Albahr @ 2.77/4 in the 18:53 at Salisbury
Back Amalfi Bay @ 2.89/5 in the 19:53 at Salisbury

Salisbury 20th Aug (6f Nov Stks)

Friday 20 August, 5.53pm

Pearl Glory
The Organiser
Zulu Tracker
Shut Up And Dance
Chorus Girl
War In Heaven
Voodoo Ray
Salisbury 20th Aug (1m Listed)

Friday 20 August, 6.53pm

Albahr
Power Of Beauty
Sweeping
Almohandesah
I Am Magic
Sanitiser
Fuente Ovejuna
Monitor
Salisbury 20th Aug (1m6f Hcap)

Friday 20 August, 7.53pm

Grand Scheme
Amalfi Bay
Temple Lock
Spirit Mixer
Systemic
Almost You
Darksideoftarnside
