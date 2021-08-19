Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Salisbury on Friday

The Organiser - 17:53 Salisbury

The Organiser created a very good impression when making a winning debut at York in May and has run creditably in pattern company on his last two starts. He shaped well under a more patient ride in the July Stakes last time, meeting some trouble and situated away from the main action, looking as if he could have got involved had things unfolded differently. This is a much easier test and he can resume winning ways.

No. 1 (2) The Organiser EXC 1.4 Trainer: Joseph Tuite

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Albahr - 18:53 Salisbury

Albahr shaped well on debut and built on that promise to win on fast ground at Haydock on his next start. He was gelded after that win and followed up over the same course and distance under a penalty last time, leaving the impression he has even more to offer. It is no surprise that he quickly steps up in grade now and he is strongly fancied to complete a hat-trick.

No. 1 (2) Albahr EXC 1.1 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Amalfi Bay - 19:53 Salisbury

Amalfi Bay is very much on the progressive path now, bolting up over a mile and a half on his second handicap start at Epsom last month, and following up over the same course and distance last time, having to work a lot harder but achieving a lot more in form terms up against one that had fallen to a good mark. This longer trip should be within his compass and he should be up to completing a hat-trick.