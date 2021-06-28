- Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Roscommon on Tuesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Roscommon on Tuesday.
"This longer trip should be within his compass and another bold bid is expected..."
Timeform on Reve de Vol
Once Upon A River - 16:40 Roscommon
Once Upon A River is related to several winners, notably the smart Halfway To Heaven, and he made a very encouraging start to his career when beaten a head in third at Gowran earlier this month. He looked green early and in the middle part of the race, but finished to good effect when the penny dropped, and it will take a smart prospect to stop him winning here.
Intervention - 17:40 Roscommon
Intervention remains a maiden, and has fallen a long way in the weights following some below-par efforts, but took a big step back in the right direction when runner-up at Naas last time. He travelled as though he was back in form on that occasion, beaten only by an improver, and a repeat of that performance should suffice here back up in trip.
Reve de Vol was promoted to first on debut last year and performed creditably in pattern company for the remainder of the season. He looked an improved performer when winning a listed event at the Curragh on his return earlier this month, though, having to switch to get a run but finding plenty in the closing stages to lead close home. This longer trip should be within his compass and another bold bid is expected.
Smart Stat
Roziyna - 18:40 Roscommon
63 - The number of SEA THE STARS (IRE)'s progeny that have won on Flat debut
Recommended bets
Roscommon 29th Jun (7f Mdn)Show Hide
Tuesday 29 June, 4.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Once Upon A River
|Minister Of War
|Canters Well
|Verbal Sparring
|Magniffico
|Fiach Mchugh
|Nyla Rua
Roscommon 29th Jun (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 29 June, 5.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Intervention
|What A Feeling
|Hands Down
|Miss Cunning
|Amazing One
|Stormy Jenn
|Forge Road
|Tynamite
|Tennesse Waltz
|Approachcautiously
|Macs Dilemma
|Sanctuary Place
|Our Patron Saint
Roscommon 29th Jun (1m4f Listed)Show Hide
Tuesday 29 June, 7.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Reve De Vol
|Haparanda
|Layfayette
|Point Nepean
|Geometrical
|Springbank
|Hector De Maris
|Cape Islay