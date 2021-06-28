Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Roscommon on Tuesday

Once Upon A River - 16:40 Roscommon

Once Upon A River is related to several winners, notably the smart Halfway To Heaven, and he made a very encouraging start to his career when beaten a head in third at Gowran earlier this month. He looked green early and in the middle part of the race, but finished to good effect when the penny dropped, and it will take a smart prospect to stop him winning here.

No. 5 (7) Once Upon A River (Ire) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.7 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Intervention - 17:40 Roscommon

Intervention remains a maiden, and has fallen a long way in the weights following some below-par efforts, but took a big step back in the right direction when runner-up at Naas last time. He travelled as though he was back in form on that occasion, beaten only by an improver, and a repeat of that performance should suffice here back up in trip.

No. 4 (12) Intervention SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Charles O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Sam Ewing

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 56

Reve de Vol - 19:40 Roscommon

Reve de Vol was promoted to first on debut last year and performed creditably in pattern company for the remainder of the season. He looked an improved performer when winning a listed event at the Curragh on his return earlier this month, though, having to switch to get a run but finding plenty in the closing stages to lead close home. This longer trip should be within his compass and another bold bid is expected.