To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Roscommon on Monday

Racehorse trainer Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has an excellent chance with Dancing Approach

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Roscommon on Monday.

"...could have more to offer for this yard..."

Timeform on Dancing Approach

Elzaam Tales - 17:10 Roscommon

There are some well-bred types from good yards in this maiden but the one to beat is Elzaam Tales, who created a good impression when runner-up on debut at Dundalk last month. He only just failed to score after finishing wth a flourish, clocking a notable sectional time in the process, and he is entitled to improve for that experience. This significant step up in trip ought to suit and he is a two-year-old to be positive about.

Cisco Disco - 18:15 Roscommon

Cisco Disco was given a chance by the handicapper after failing to make an impact on his first three outings of the campaign, but he took a big step back in the right direction when runner-up over this course and distance earlier in the month. Cisco Disco was beaten by an improving rival who has since run well, so he has a big chance here off just a 2 lb higher mark. He is still 4 lb lower in the weights than when successful at Galway last season.

Dancing Approach - 19:45 Roscommon

Dancing Approach made a successful start for Joseph O'Brien over a mile and a quarter at Leopardstown last month and she put up a creditable effort when third over two furlongs further at the same course last time. Dancing Approach races off the same mark here and could have more to offer for this yard, so she makes appeal for her in-form trainer.

Smart Stat

Cisco Disco - 18:15 Roscommon
£15.00 - Jack Davison's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Elzaam Tales @ 1.84/5 in the 17:10 at Roscommon
Back Cisco Disco @ 5.59/2 in the 18:15 at Roscommon
Back Dancing Approach @ 4.03/1 in the 19:45 at Roscommon

Roscommon 31st May (7f Mdn)

Show Hide

Monday 31 May, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Elzaam Tales
Mambo Beauty
Supagirl
Heavenly Body
Daisy Peers
Alice Diamond
Joe Masseria
The Insider
Helens Well
Bryan Beg Dawn
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Roscommon 31st May (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 31 May, 6.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Prince Of Peace
Gegenpressing
Princess Sela
Cisco Disco
Kojin
Dinamine
Get Noticed
Kadupul
Faithful Prince
Bella Coaster
Drogheda Dave
Kaluz
Battle Of Evermore
All Things Bright
Nakao
Shazza
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Roscommon 31st May (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 31 May, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dancing Approach
Persian Queen
Mk Drama
Celtic Crown
Pachmena
Pineapple Express
Miss Myers
Maud Gonne Spirit
Hamley
Ivy Avenue
Summer House
Starlight Dream
Sh Boom
Newgirlintown
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips