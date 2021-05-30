Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Roscommon on Monday

Elzaam Tales - 17:10 Roscommon

There are some well-bred types from good yards in this maiden but the one to beat is Elzaam Tales, who created a good impression when runner-up on debut at Dundalk last month. He only just failed to score after finishing wth a flourish, clocking a notable sectional time in the process, and he is entitled to improve for that experience. This significant step up in trip ought to suit and he is a two-year-old to be positive about.

No. 2 (5) Elzaam Tales (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.91 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Cisco Disco - 18:15 Roscommon

Cisco Disco was given a chance by the handicapper after failing to make an impact on his first three outings of the campaign, but he took a big step back in the right direction when runner-up over this course and distance earlier in the month. Cisco Disco was beaten by an improving rival who has since run well, so he has a big chance here off just a 2 lb higher mark. He is still 4 lb lower in the weights than when successful at Galway last season.

No. 12 (12) Cisco Disco (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Jack W. Davison, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 61

Dancing Approach - 19:45 Roscommon

Dancing Approach made a successful start for Joseph O'Brien over a mile and a quarter at Leopardstown last month and she put up a creditable effort when third over two furlongs further at the same course last time. Dancing Approach races off the same mark here and could have more to offer for this yard, so she makes appeal for her in-form trainer.