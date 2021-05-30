- Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland
- Jockey: C. T. Keane
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Roscommon on Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Roscommon on Monday.
"...could have more to offer for this yard..."
Timeform on Dancing Approach
Elzaam Tales - 17:10 Roscommon
There are some well-bred types from good yards in this maiden but the one to beat is Elzaam Tales, who created a good impression when runner-up on debut at Dundalk last month. He only just failed to score after finishing wth a flourish, clocking a notable sectional time in the process, and he is entitled to improve for that experience. This significant step up in trip ought to suit and he is a two-year-old to be positive about.
Cisco Disco was given a chance by the handicapper after failing to make an impact on his first three outings of the campaign, but he took a big step back in the right direction when runner-up over this course and distance earlier in the month. Cisco Disco was beaten by an improving rival who has since run well, so he has a big chance here off just a 2 lb higher mark. He is still 4 lb lower in the weights than when successful at Galway last season.
Dancing Approach - 19:45 Roscommon
Dancing Approach made a successful start for Joseph O'Brien over a mile and a quarter at Leopardstown last month and she put up a creditable effort when third over two furlongs further at the same course last time. Dancing Approach races off the same mark here and could have more to offer for this yard, so she makes appeal for her in-form trainer.
Smart Stat
Cisco Disco - 18:15 Roscommon
£15.00 - Jack Davison's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Roscommon 31st May (7f Mdn)Show Hide
Monday 31 May, 5.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Elzaam Tales
|Mambo Beauty
|Supagirl
|Heavenly Body
|Daisy Peers
|Alice Diamond
|Joe Masseria
|The Insider
|Helens Well
|Bryan Beg Dawn
Roscommon 31st May (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 31 May, 6.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Prince Of Peace
|Gegenpressing
|Princess Sela
|Cisco Disco
|Kojin
|Dinamine
|Get Noticed
|Kadupul
|Faithful Prince
|Bella Coaster
|Drogheda Dave
|Kaluz
|Battle Of Evermore
|All Things Bright
|Nakao
|Shazza
Roscommon 31st May (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 31 May, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dancing Approach
|Persian Queen
|Mk Drama
|Celtic Crown
|Pachmena
|Pineapple Express
|Miss Myers
|Maud Gonne Spirit
|Hamley
|Ivy Avenue
|Summer House
|Starlight Dream
|Sh Boom
|Newgirlintown