Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ripon on Tuesday

Mereside Angel - 14:00 Ripon

Mereside Angel has improved with each start and caught the eye when fourth at Beverley last time, looking unlucky not to finish closer after meeting trouble in running. Mereside Angel still showed some signs of inexperience after travelling with zest and he is entitled to carry on improving. An opening handicap mark of 69 may underestimate him.

No. 2 (6) Mereside Angel (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: David Barron

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 69

Strawman - 14:30 Ripon

Strawman made it two from two for Karen Tutty when scoring at Carlisle earlier this month, putting up a career-best effort in the process. He showed a good attitude to beat another last-time winner in a tight finish, with the pair pulling four lengths clear of the remainder, and a 5 lb rise in the weights does not look severe. He is still unexposed for this yard and over this trip, so can complete the hat-trick.

No. 1 (3) Strawman (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Karen Tutty

Jockey: Gemma Tutty

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 80

Antagonize - 15:40 Ripon

Apprentice Gianluca Sanna has struck up a good partnership with Antagonize and the pair have teamed up to win twice in recent weeks. Antagonize deserves credit for his win at Beverley last time, sticking to his task well having set a strong gallop, and he looks well treated after going up only 2 lb in the weights. He can launch another bold bid from the front.