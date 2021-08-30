Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ripon on Tuesday

- Trainer: David Barron
Timeform flag up three horses to back at Ripon on Tuesday.
Mereside Angel has improved with each start and caught the eye when fourth at Beverley last time, looking unlucky not to finish closer after meeting trouble in running. Mereside Angel still showed some signs of inexperience after travelling with zest and he is entitled to carry on improving. An opening handicap mark of 69 may underestimate him.
Strawman made it two from two for Karen Tutty when scoring at Carlisle earlier this month, putting up a career-best effort in the process. He showed a good attitude to beat another last-time winner in a tight finish, with the pair pulling four lengths clear of the remainder, and a 5 lb rise in the weights does not look severe. He is still unexposed for this yard and over this trip, so can complete the hat-trick.
Apprentice Gianluca Sanna has struck up a good partnership with Antagonize and the pair have teamed up to win twice in recent weeks. Antagonize deserves credit for his win at Beverley last time, sticking to his task well having set a strong gallop, and he looks well treated after going up only 2 lb in the weights. He can launch another bold bid from the front.
Smart Stat
Falafel - 13:00 Ripon
£62.82 - Tom Dascombe's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
