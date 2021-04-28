Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Redcar on Thursday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Redcar on Thursday.

"...his pedigree suggests he will go on improving for a while yet..."

Timeform on Crane

Cleveleys - 14:40 Redcar

Cleveleys shaped well on debut to finish fourth in a race that has worked out well. He looked in need of the experience on that occasion, but could only match that form on his next start seven weeks later. The winner was in a different league on his latest start but Cleveleys left the impression he would have more to offer when stepping up in trip. This doesn't look too strong and he remains with potential.

Crane - 15:50 Redcar

Crane improved with each start last year and opened his account at the third attempt on nursery debut at Lingfield in December. He probably deserved extra credit for that success too as he was forced wide on the home turn which left him further back than ideal, but he made good headway in the straight and showed a nice turn of foot to take up the lead inside the final 100 yards. The bare form doesn't look anything special, but Crane had a fair bit in hand that day and his pedigree suggests he will go on improving for a while yet.

Tricolore - 17:00 Redcar

Tricolore had some solid form last year, but he took it to another level on his return from six months off when running out a convincing winner of a handicap at Wolverhampton last month. He came in for strong support that day, so he had obviously improved over the winter, and he was given an ultra-confident ride, still having a bit to do entering the straight but showing a sharp turn of foot when getting a gap around a furlong out. He won in ready fashion that day and a subsequent 9 lb rise in the weights could well underestimate him.

Smart Stat

Awesomebynature - 14:10 Redcar

122 - The number of KODIAC's progeny that have won on Flat debut

Recommended bets

Back Cleveleys @ 3.55/2 in the 14:40 at Redcar
Back Crane @ 4.3310/3 in the 15:50 at Redcar
Back Tricolore @ 2.89/5 in the 17:00 at Redcar

Thursday 29 April, 2.40pm

Thursday 29 April, 3.50pm

Thursday 29 April, 5.00pm

