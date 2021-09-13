- Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday
Timeform flag up the three best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday.
"She looks an above-average type..."
Timeform on Sherkin Island
Thaleeq needs to bounce back from a poor run when sent off favourite in a maiden at Dundalk last time where he was ridden along entering the straight but was unable to pick up as expected. His previous second-place finish in a handicap at the Curragh has worked out well, though, so he is well worth another chance to confirm that effort back on turf.
Sherkin Island - 15:03 Punchestown
Sherkin Island shaped very well in a maiden that has worked out well on debut at the Curragh in May and fully confirmed that promise when opening her account at Galway in July. She was very strong in the betting that day and wasn't inconvenienced by the drop back in trip, soon leading and making all in comfortable fashion. She looks an above-average type who should have even more to offer so is one to be interested in.
Spruce Meadows - 16:40 Punchestown
Spruce Meadows is on a lengthy losing run, but he has fallen to an attractive mark as a result, and caught the eye when finishing third at Downpatrick 11 days ago. That was his best run for a while and he didn't get the clearest of runs, either, having to pick his way through the pack and finishing never nearer than at the finish. This looks a weak handicap and he is fancied to resume winning ways.
