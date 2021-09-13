To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday

Irish racing
Timeform pick out three bets at Punchestown on Tuesday

Timeform flag up the three best bets at Punchestown on Tuesday.

"She looks an above-average type..."

Timeform on Sherkin Island

Thaleeq - 14:30 Punchestown

Thaleeq needs to bounce back from a poor run when sent off favourite in a maiden at Dundalk last time where he was ridden along entering the straight but was unable to pick up as expected. His previous second-place finish in a handicap at the Curragh has worked out well, though, so he is well worth another chance to confirm that effort back on turf.

Sherkin Island - 15:03 Punchestown

Sherkin Island shaped very well in a maiden that has worked out well on debut at the Curragh in May and fully confirmed that promise when opening her account at Galway in July. She was very strong in the betting that day and wasn't inconvenienced by the drop back in trip, soon leading and making all in comfortable fashion. She looks an above-average type who should have even more to offer so is one to be interested in.

Spruce Meadows - 16:40 Punchestown

Spruce Meadows is on a lengthy losing run, but he has fallen to an attractive mark as a result, and caught the eye when finishing third at Downpatrick 11 days ago. That was his best run for a while and he didn't get the clearest of runs, either, having to pick his way through the pack and finishing never nearer than at the finish. This looks a weak handicap and he is fancied to resume winning ways.

Recommended bets

Back Thaleeq @ 6.05/1 in the 14:30 Punchestown
Back Sherkin Island @ 3.55/2 in the 15:03 Punchestown
Back Spruce Meadows @ 8.07/1 in the 16:40 Punchestown

Punchestown 14th Sep (1m Hcap)

Tuesday 14 September, 2.30pm

Adamaris
Big Island
Alhaajeb
Thaleeq
Oneiroi
Oh Purple Reign
Monzoon
Stormy Jenn
Meishar
Khafaaq
Mogwli
Kodiac Prince
Himalayan Beauty
London Palladium
Swiss Army Officer
Stellar Spirit
Double Kodiac
Punchestown 14th Sep (1m1f Stks)

Tuesday 14 September, 3.03pm

Sherkin Island
Cartouche
Dance Jupiter
Comfort Line
Casanova
Guaranteed
Punchestown 14th Sep (1m1f Hcap)

Tuesday 14 September, 4.40pm

Evergreen And Red
Bosca Cheoil
Lisabetta
Aussie Valentine
Jazz Dreamers
Anfaass
Derry Lad
Spruce Meadows
Natahoolababy
Krypton Gold
Leabaland
Rockview Empress
Dangeroffizz
Wand
Chimeric
Blyton
Legendre
