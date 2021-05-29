Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Punchestown on Sunday

Millen To One - 13:30 Punchestown

Millen To One finally opened his account over hurdles at Leopardstown in December, and he then produced a career-best effort after five months off when second in a competitive handicap at Fairyhouse last time (Capilano Bridge and Jammy George both behind). That was a fairly useful performance and he looks sure to take plenty of beating if running to the same level on his chasing debut. Tullybeg will potentially pose a big threat if conditions are not too testing and Politesse also merits respect.

No. 9 Millen To One (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: F. Flood, Ireland

Jockey: A. W. Short

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Dame de Compagnie - 14:05 Punchestown

Dame de Compagnie made the perfect start to her chasing career in a novice at Ayr in January, quickening clear to beat her sole rival by nine lengths. She then unseated her rider in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown the following month and then proved a big disappointment back over hurdles in the David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham. She arrives here with a bit to prove as a result, but there is no doubt she remains with potential as a chaser given the pick of her useful hurdling form (won last year's Coral Cup). It will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in her favour as she crosses the Irish Sea for her handicap debut.

No. 1 Dame De Compagnie (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 145

Definite Plan - 17:00 Punchestown

Definite Plan showed improved form after 17 months off to be beaten just a short head at Killarney last time, keeping on well under pressure and only just failing. He remains potentially well treated from only 4 lb higher in the weights and promises to stay this new trip, so there is certainly cause for plenty of optimism as he seeks compensation for that narrow defeat. The hat-trick seeking Thunderosa looks dangerous, a remark which applies to recent Tipperary winner Bronson In Blue and Walking On Glass.