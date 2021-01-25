Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Plumpton on Monday

Lilly Pedlar - 14:20 Plumpton

Lilly Pedlar might not have been the easiest to train, she has only raced three time to date, but she is bred for jumping and shaped encouragingly on her hurdling debut at Taunton last month, comfortably accounting for a couple of previous winners and finding only a potentially smart one too good. She is entitled to come on for that run, and with the longer trip expected to suit, she could take the beating.

No. 7 Lilly Pedlar SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: -

Echo Watt - 14:50 Plumpton

Echo Watt looked rusty after nine months off when finishing down the field at Uttoxeter last month, but with that run under his belt, he proved better than ever as he regained the winning thread at Bangor recently, looking much sharper as he took his tally to three wins in his last five races. He goes notably well on bad ground and, if in the same form, has a good chance up 4 lb.

No. 2 Echo Watt (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Richard Hobson

Jockey: William Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 117

Crossgalesfamegame - 15:20 Plumpton

Crossgalesfamegame shaped as if retaining all her ability after a 10-month absence when sixth in a hot Wincanton mares' handicap on her return in November, running better than the distance beaten suggests, and she duly stepped up on that effort to finish third a Cheltenham last month, rallying from last place. She shaped as though this step up to three miles would certainly suit on the latter occasion, and she commands plenty of respect for the in-form Fergal O'Brien yard.