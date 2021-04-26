Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Nottingham on Tuesday

- Trainer: Richard Hannon
Sir Rumi cost €160,000 as a yearling and shaped well on debut in the Wood Ditton at Newmarket earlier this month. Quite a few made appeal on paper and in the paddock in a race which can be hard to gauge at this early stage, but Sir Rumi was more clued up than most and showed plenty to work on. All of those who beat him came from much further back and Sir Rumi is well up to winning a race of this nature.
Poet's Lady - 15:20 Nottingham
Poet's Lady showed plenty to work on when finishing an eye-catching seventh in the Spring Mile at Doncaster on her return last month, taking a keen hold early and suffering some interference after a furlong. She moved through the race as though still on a good mark before the lack of a recent outing seemingly told in the closing stages and, still unexposed, she will remain of interest from the same mark.
Shalaa Asker - 17:05 Nottingham
Shalaa Asker left his disappointing reappearance run well behind when beaten a head in second over this course and distance earlier this month, and shaped much better than the bare result when again hitting the frame at Thirsk 10 days ago. He not only came from much further back than the first two, but he also encountered trouble in running, so he looks very interesting racing from the same mark.
