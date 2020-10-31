To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newmarket on Saturday

Newmarket
Timeform pick out three bets from Newmarket on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newmarket on Saturday...

"...this looks a very good opportunity to get back on the up..."

Timeform on Headman

Galactic Glow - 13:30 Newmarket

Galactic Glow is a low-mileage three-year-old who had progressed with each run since switching to David Menuisier, and his form has a solid look to it. He was far from disgraced in heavy ground at Yarmouth last time, beaten only by a bigger improver than himself, but still impressing by the way he travelled on that occasion. The handicapper has raised him only 1 lb for that effort, so there is plenty to like about his chances.

Headman - 14:40 Newmarket

Headman developed into a very smart performer in 2019, successful in the ultra-competitive London Gold Cup Handicap at Newbury before landing a couple of Group 2s in France. He wasn't seen to best effect on his final start that year in the Irish Champion Stakes, blowing the start and then having nothing left at the business end having made a big move into contention. Headman clearly hasn't had things go his way so far this season, but this looks a very good opportunity to get back on the up, and it will be disappointing if he doesn't prevail.

Aspiration - 15:50 Newmarket

There are plenty of exposed handicappers in this field and Aspiration and King's Knight very much stand out. However, strong preference is for Aspiration, who showed much-improved form when winning a heavy-ground minor event at Yarmouth last time, seemingly relishing conditions and powering away from her rivals. The handicapper has perhaps taken a chance with her opening mark and she is strongly fancied to follow up.

Smart Stat

Aspiration - 15:50 Newmarket

17% - Martyn Meade's strike rate with handicap debutants

Recommended bets

Galactic Glow - 13:30 Newmarket
Headman - 14:40 Newmarket
Aspiration - 15:50 Newmarket

Saturday 31 October, 1.30pm

Saturday 31 October, 2.40pm

Saturday 31 October, 3.50pm

