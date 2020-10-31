Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newmarket on Saturday

Galactic Glow - 13:30 Newmarket

Galactic Glow is a low-mileage three-year-old who had progressed with each run since switching to David Menuisier, and his form has a solid look to it. He was far from disgraced in heavy ground at Yarmouth last time, beaten only by a bigger improver than himself, but still impressing by the way he travelled on that occasion. The handicapper has raised him only 1 lb for that effort, so there is plenty to like about his chances.

No. 4 (10) Galactic Glow (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 7 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 77

Headman - 14:40 Newmarket

Headman developed into a very smart performer in 2019, successful in the ultra-competitive London Gold Cup Handicap at Newbury before landing a couple of Group 2s in France. He wasn't seen to best effect on his final start that year in the Irish Champion Stakes, blowing the start and then having nothing left at the business end having made a big move into contention. Headman clearly hasn't had things go his way so far this season, but this looks a very good opportunity to get back on the up, and it will be disappointing if he doesn't prevail.

No. 3 (1) Headman SBK 5/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Aspiration - 15:50 Newmarket

There are plenty of exposed handicappers in this field and Aspiration and King's Knight very much stand out. However, strong preference is for Aspiration, who showed much-improved form when winning a heavy-ground minor event at Yarmouth last time, seemingly relishing conditions and powering away from her rivals. The handicapper has perhaps taken a chance with her opening mark and she is strongly fancied to follow up.