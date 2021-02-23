- Trainer: George Scott
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday...
"...there could be even more to come from him..."
Timeform on Edraak
Yankee Stadium - 17:10 Newcastle
Yankee Stadium showed fairly useful form for Aidan O'Brien last season, and has shaped well on both of his starts since joining George Scott, not beaten far in a strong-looking maiden at Chelmsford, and proving vulnerable only to a less-exposed sort at Wolverhampton last time. He has had a few chances now, but sets the standard on form, and can belatedly open his account.
This looks a cracking handicap where a case can be made for half the field, but it was hard not to be impressed by Edraak's return to action at Chelmsford earlier this month. He made an impressive start for these connections when bolting up over six furlongs at this course last season, and put up a near-smart effort when landing some good bets last time. His record on artificial surfaces is a very positive one and there could be even more to come from him, so he is taken to follow up from an 8 lb higher mark.
Kind Review arrives in top form, resuming winning ways in good style over this course and distance earlier this month, and progressing again in defeat when only narrowly denied over six furlongs last time. Kind Review has always been consistent so he has to be of big interest again returned to the minimum trip, particularly as he is able to race from a 2 lb lower mark.
Smart Stat
Habit Rouge - 17:40 Newcastle
£47.35 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Recommended bets
Yankee Stadium - 17:10 Newcastle
Edraak - 18:40 Newcastle
Kind Review - 19:40 Newcastle
