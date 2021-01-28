Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday

Idilico - 15:40 Newcastle

Idilico looked a promising hurdler at one point for Ian Williams, and caught the eye on just his second start for this yard when a close fourth over a mile and a quarter at this course last time. He did well to finish as close as he did under the circumstances, finishing much the best of those held up in a race where it suited to be up with the pace. Idilico has been put up 1 lb in the weights for that effort, and is one to be interested in back at this longer trip.

No. 4 (4) Idilico (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 61

Pholas - 18:00 Newcastle

Pholas showed ability when trained by Amanda Perrett and ran her best race for these connections when beaten less than a length in third over this course and distance last week. That was a career-best effort, and she still held every chance in the final furlong, only held by two who were prominent in the market. Pholas remains with few miles on the clock, particularly for this yard, and there is reason to think she can do better still.

No. 11 (4) Pholas SBK 6/1 EXC 10 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 58

Sharrabang - 19:30 Newcastle

Sharrabang resumed winning ways at Wolverhampton earlier this month and hasn't been seen to best effect in two starts since. He was undone by a wide draw when trying to follow up under a penalty six days later, and wasn't ideally placed away from where the action unfolded when below form over seven furlongs here last time. This represents a drop in grade, and Sharrabang would have to give most of these weight if it were a handicap, so has to be considered on these terms.