Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday

All-weather
Timeform bring you three to back at Newcastle on Thursday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday...

"...is one to be interested in back at this longer trip..."

Timeform on Idilico

Idilico - 15:40 Newcastle

Idilico looked a promising hurdler at one point for Ian Williams, and caught the eye on just his second start for this yard when a close fourth over a mile and a quarter at this course last time. He did well to finish as close as he did under the circumstances, finishing much the best of those held up in a race where it suited to be up with the pace. Idilico has been put up 1 lb in the weights for that effort, and is one to be interested in back at this longer trip.

Pholas - 18:00 Newcastle

Pholas showed ability when trained by Amanda Perrett and ran her best race for these connections when beaten less than a length in third over this course and distance last week. That was a career-best effort, and she still held every chance in the final furlong, only held by two who were prominent in the market. Pholas remains with few miles on the clock, particularly for this yard, and there is reason to think she can do better still.

Sharrabang - 19:30 Newcastle

Sharrabang resumed winning ways at Wolverhampton earlier this month and hasn't been seen to best effect in two starts since. He was undone by a wide draw when trying to follow up under a penalty six days later, and wasn't ideally placed away from where the action unfolded when below form over seven furlongs here last time. This represents a drop in grade, and Sharrabang would have to give most of these weight if it were a handicap, so has to be considered on these terms.

Smart Stat

Dembe - 17:25 Newcastle

£55.00 - Ismail Mohammed's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Idilico – 15:40 Newcastle
Pholas – 18:00 Newcastle
Sharrabang – 19:30 Newcastle

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.


