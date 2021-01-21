Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday

- Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford
- Jockey: Jack Mitchell
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 11lbs
- OR: 77
Timeform provide the three best bets at Newcastle on Thursday...
"...an opening mark of 77 looks more than workable..."
Timeform on Jack of Trades
Jack of Trades - 17:00 Newcastle
Jack of Trades has looked a work in progress in his first three starts, showing improvement each time, and he very much caught the eye when finishing second to a potentially useful sort at Lingfield last time. Jack of Trades was relatively easy to back in the market, but may have given the winner something to think about if getting a clearer passage. He will have more time to get himself organised at this track, the greater emphasis on stamina at the trip sure to be in his favour (will stay further), and an opening mark of 77 looks more than workable.
It Just Takes Time - 18:30 Newcastle
It Just Takes Time showed improved form to comprehensively open his account in a five-furlong nursery at this track last month. He had shown promise in minor events over six furlongs previously, and won despite the shorter trip, showing how much he had in hand from his opening mark. Admittedly, the handicapper has raised him 9 lb in the weights, and this is a deeper race, but there should be plenty more to come from It Just Takes Time - particularly going back up in trip - and he has a much better chance of following up than his odds imply.
Pearl of Qatar - 19:00 Newcastle
Pearl of Qatar finished just in front of Tathmeen over five furlongs at this track six days ago, doing all of her best work at the finish, and looks the one to beat back at six furlongs. That effort can be marked up, too, as she dwelt from the stalls after the blindfold was removed late and had to race in the rear as a result. She is taken to land a second course-and-distance success now 1 lb below her last winning mark.
Smart Stat
Jack of Trades - 17:00 Newcastle
21% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f
