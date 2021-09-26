To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Monday

Horse racing at Newcastle
Timeform pick out the best bets at Newcastle

Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Monday.

Nap

Cool Dandy - 20:00 Newcastle

Cool Dandy produced a clear career-best effort when successful over course and distance on Friday and should prove difficult to beat if in similar heart. Cool Dandy was slowly away and raced freely in the early stages, but she still stayed on powerfully to draw four lengths clear. A 6 lb penalty should not prevent her from following up.

Next Best

Emily Post - 18:00 Newcastle

Emily Post made an encouraging start to her career when a staying-on fourth at Thirsk two weeks ago and she should prove sharper for that run. Emily Post was held back by her inexperience, breaking slowly and soon detached, but she kept on in eye-catching style and ought to improve significantly for the experience.

Each-Way

Aleef - 19:00 Newcastle

Aleef has been in good form of late and went close over this course and distance on his penultimate start, finding only one too strong. He followed that up with a creditable third at Musselburgh and should give another good account under conditions that suit.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Cool Dandy @ 4.03/1 in the 20:00 at Newcastle
Next Best - Back Emily Post @ 3.02/1 in the 18:00 at Newcastle
Each-Way - Back Aleef @ 8.07/1 in the 19:00 at Newcastle

Newcastle 27th Sep (7f Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 27 September, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Amazon Prince
Emily Post
Three Diamonds
Qweldryk
Churchill College
Woobay
Hegemon
The Menstone Gem
Kanzino
Samurai Sneddz
Hoi An Beach
Ferro Dorr
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 27th Sep (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 27 September, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Arnold
Lord of The Glen
Another Angel
Triple Jaye
Aleef
Quanah
Lucky Beggar
Somewhere Secret
Spirit Power
The Mousen Champ
Koropick
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 27th Sep (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 27 September, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cool Dandy
Spartakos
Mrs Dibble
Crocodile Power
His Pride
The Big House
Favourite Niece
Jems Bond
Irish Eileen
Raabeh
Khazaf
Lincoln Red
Perfect Soldier
Starbo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips