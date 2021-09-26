- Trainer: Keith Dalgleish
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Monday
Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Monday.
Nap
Cool Dandy produced a clear career-best effort when successful over course and distance on Friday and should prove difficult to beat if in similar heart. Cool Dandy was slowly away and raced freely in the early stages, but she still stayed on powerfully to draw four lengths clear. A 6 lb penalty should not prevent her from following up.
Next Best
Emily Post made an encouraging start to her career when a staying-on fourth at Thirsk two weeks ago and she should prove sharper for that run. Emily Post was held back by her inexperience, breaking slowly and soon detached, but she kept on in eye-catching style and ought to improve significantly for the experience.
Each-Way
Aleef has been in good form of late and went close over this course and distance on his penultimate start, finding only one too strong. He followed that up with a creditable third at Musselburgh and should give another good account under conditions that suit.
