To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Friday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Newcastle on Friday evening

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Newcastle on Friday evening.

"...resumed winning ways in decisive fashion at Southwell 10 days ago..."

Timeform on True Hero

Madeeh - 16:40 Newcastle

Madeeh is in excellent form at present and completed a course-and-distance hat-trick earlier this month. He showed an excellent attitude on that occasion to land the spoils by half a length, staying on powerfully to overhaul a couple of less-exposed rivals, and he still looks fairly treated after going up 3 lb. He has plenty in his favour and should launch another bold bid.

Air To Air - 19:15 Newcastle

Air To Air progressed with each of his three starts as a juvenile, showing fair form when last seen finishing second in a nursery at Redcar in September. He was beaten just three quarters of a length at Redcar, despite possibly making his effort earlier than ideal and showing signs of inexperience under pressure. With further improvement on the cards as a three-year-old, Air To Air is fancied to defy an 8 lb higher mark to make a winning reappearance, with the fine form of the George Boughey yard (10 winners from last 28 runners) also giving cause for plenty of optimism.

True Hero - 20:15 Newcastle

True Hero has been in top form on the all-weather recently, finishing no worse than second in each of his last four starts. He resumed winning ways in decisive fashion at Southwell 10 days ago, justifying strong support and producing his best performance for well over a year. The manner of that victory suggests True Hero is potentially very well-in here under a 5 lb penalty, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating if continuing in the same rich vein of form.


Smart Stat

HARRY'S RIDGE - 19:45 Newcastle
£15.00 - Eric Alston's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Recommended bets

Madeeh - 16:40 Newcastle
Air To Air - 19:15 Newcastle
True Hero - 20:15 Newcastle

Newcastle 26th Mar (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 26 March, 4.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
King Of The South
Madeeh
Culture
Kittens Dream
Arabic Culture
Byron Flyer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 26th Mar (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 26 March, 7.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Air To Air
Balearic
Royal Advice
Musaytir
Grantley
Blue Hero
Kats Bob
Midnight Poppy
The Mousen Champ
Iron Sheriff
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 26th Mar (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 26 March, 8.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
True Hero
Phoenix Star
Debawtry
Rockley Point
Harrogate
Rangefield Express
Carlovian
Leo Minor
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles