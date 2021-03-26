- Trainer: Philip Kirby
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Friday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Newcastle on Friday evening.
Madeeh is in excellent form at present and completed a course-and-distance hat-trick earlier this month. He showed an excellent attitude on that occasion to land the spoils by half a length, staying on powerfully to overhaul a couple of less-exposed rivals, and he still looks fairly treated after going up 3 lb. He has plenty in his favour and should launch another bold bid.
Air To Air progressed with each of his three starts as a juvenile, showing fair form when last seen finishing second in a nursery at Redcar in September. He was beaten just three quarters of a length at Redcar, despite possibly making his effort earlier than ideal and showing signs of inexperience under pressure. With further improvement on the cards as a three-year-old, Air To Air is fancied to defy an 8 lb higher mark to make a winning reappearance, with the fine form of the George Boughey yard (10 winners from last 28 runners) also giving cause for plenty of optimism.
True Hero has been in top form on the all-weather recently, finishing no worse than second in each of his last four starts. He resumed winning ways in decisive fashion at Southwell 10 days ago, justifying strong support and producing his best performance for well over a year. The manner of that victory suggests True Hero is potentially very well-in here under a 5 lb penalty, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating if continuing in the same rich vein of form.
