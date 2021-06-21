- Trainer: Amanda Perrett
- Jockey: Adam Farragher
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: 59
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newbury on Tuesday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Newbury on Tuesday evening...
"...it's worth concentrating on how she pulled six lengths clear of the third..."
Timeform on Sunset Bay
Suns Up Guns Up - 17:00 Newbury
Suns Up Guns Up made good late headway at Windsor last time to split a couple of more prominently-ridden rivals, and those patient tactics ought to be easier to pull off here in a race with plenty of pace on the cards. He has been running consistently well of late and is only 2 lb higher than when successful at Kempton in January, so another bold bid looks likely.
Navegaon Gate, a half-brother to the useful Matthew Flinders, has shown run-by-run improvement on all three starts and he enters handicap company on a fair-looking mark. Navegaon Gate had little chance on his latest outing, in which Derby runner-up Mojo Star was second behind a promising rival, but he is a rangy type and should carry on improving for a while yet. The three-year-old can make the most of the generous weight-for-age allowance he receives from his elders.
Sunset Bay looked unlucky not to win when having to settle for second at Salisbury last time but she can make amends off the same mark here. Sunset Bay had to wait for a run while the winner was in full flight, and that proved the difference between winning and losing at Salisbury. It's worth concentrating on how she pulled six lengths clear of the third, leaving the impression that she is a long way ahead of this mark, and she is a progressive filly to be positive about.
Smart Stat
Wild Beauty - 16:00 Newbury
27% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f
Recommended bets
Newbury 22nd Jun (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 22 June, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Navegaon Gate
|Amir Kabir
|Duke Of Condicote
|Toronto
|Garden Paradise
|Pride Of England
|Frontispiece
|Mark of Gold
|Sociologist
|Kaloor
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Newbury 22nd Jun (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 22 June, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sunset Bay
|Blackcastle Storm
|Newton Jack
|Delta River
|Masked Identity
|Top Secret
|Mr Tyrrell
|Mammasaidknockuout
|Gavi Di Gavi
|Hit The Silk
|Spring Romance
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today