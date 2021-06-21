To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newbury on Tuesday

Horse racing at Newbury
There's racing at Newbury on Tuesday evening

Timeform identify the three best bets at Newbury on Tuesday evening...

"...it's worth concentrating on how she pulled six lengths clear of the third..."

Timeform on Sunset Bay

Suns Up Guns Up - 17:00 Newbury

Suns Up Guns Up made good late headway at Windsor last time to split a couple of more prominently-ridden rivals, and those patient tactics ought to be easier to pull off here in a race with plenty of pace on the cards. He has been running consistently well of late and is only 2 lb higher than when successful at Kempton in January, so another bold bid looks likely.

Navegaon Gate - 18:30 Newbury

Navegaon Gate, a half-brother to the useful Matthew Flinders, has shown run-by-run improvement on all three starts and he enters handicap company on a fair-looking mark. Navegaon Gate had little chance on his latest outing, in which Derby runner-up Mojo Star was second behind a promising rival, but he is a rangy type and should carry on improving for a while yet. The three-year-old can make the most of the generous weight-for-age allowance he receives from his elders.

Sunset Bay - 19:30 Newbury

Sunset Bay looked unlucky not to win when having to settle for second at Salisbury last time but she can make amends off the same mark here. Sunset Bay had to wait for a run while the winner was in full flight, and that proved the difference between winning and losing at Salisbury. It's worth concentrating on how she pulled six lengths clear of the third, leaving the impression that she is a long way ahead of this mark, and she is a progressive filly to be positive about.

Smart Stat

Wild Beauty - 16:00 Newbury
27% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Recommended bets

Back Suns Up Guns Up @ 4.03/1 in the 17:00 at Newbury
Back Navegaon Gate @ 3.412/5 in the 18:30 at Newbury
Back Sunset Bay @ 2.47/5 in the 19:30 at Newbury

Bet slip

Close

