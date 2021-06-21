Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newbury on Tuesday

Suns Up Guns Up - 17:00 Newbury

Suns Up Guns Up made good late headway at Windsor last time to split a couple of more prominently-ridden rivals, and those patient tactics ought to be easier to pull off here in a race with plenty of pace on the cards. He has been running consistently well of late and is only 2 lb higher than when successful at Kempton in January, so another bold bid looks likely.

No. 14 (7) Suns Up Guns Up SBK 3/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Amanda Perrett

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 59

Navegaon Gate - 18:30 Newbury

Navegaon Gate, a half-brother to the useful Matthew Flinders, has shown run-by-run improvement on all three starts and he enters handicap company on a fair-looking mark. Navegaon Gate had little chance on his latest outing, in which Derby runner-up Mojo Star was second behind a promising rival, but he is a rangy type and should carry on improving for a while yet. The three-year-old can make the most of the generous weight-for-age allowance he receives from his elders.

No. 9 (1) Navegaon Gate SBK 2/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 81

Sunset Bay - 19:30 Newbury

Sunset Bay looked unlucky not to win when having to settle for second at Salisbury last time but she can make amends off the same mark here. Sunset Bay had to wait for a run while the winner was in full flight, and that proved the difference between winning and losing at Salisbury. It's worth concentrating on how she pulled six lengths clear of the third, leaving the impression that she is a long way ahead of this mark, and she is a progressive filly to be positive about.