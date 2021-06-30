Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newbury on Thursday

Reina del Mar - 19:23 Newbury

Reina del Mar showed improved form when narrowly denied in a minor event at Salisbury in May but made no mistake in going one place better on handicap debut over this course and distance three weeks ago, beating the reopposing Scampi by a short head. He proved well suited by the step up to this trip, needing every yard of it, and there should be more to come from him.

No. 7 (7) Reina Del Mar (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 1.03 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Edward Greatrex

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 78

Crazy Luck - 19:53 Newbury

Crazy Luck is going through a good spell at present, and deservedly got her head back in front at Chester last time, showing much improved form to open her account in handicaps. She was value for extra, too, enduring a troubled passage in the straight but still having enough in hand to win comfortably. This looks a stronger race, but a subsequent 4 lb rise in the weights probably underestimates here, and another bold bid looks assured.

No. 6 (3) Crazy Luck SBK 11/4 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Rod Millman

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 74

True Scarlet - 20:25 Newbury

True Scarlet has done the majority of her racing on the all-weather, but she has a creditable effort over this course and distance to her name, and she should get the strong pace she relishes here. She looked rusty after five months off when only third of five at Lingfield when last seen in April, outpaced when the tempo lifted in what was a steadily-run race. The more galloping nature of this track will also suit and she may yet do better.