- Trainer: Ed Walker
- Jockey: Edward Greatrex
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: 78
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newbury on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newbury on Thursday.
"The more galloping nature of this track will also suit and she may yet do better..."
Timeform on True Scarlet
Reina del Mar showed improved form when narrowly denied in a minor event at Salisbury in May but made no mistake in going one place better on handicap debut over this course and distance three weeks ago, beating the reopposing Scampi by a short head. He proved well suited by the step up to this trip, needing every yard of it, and there should be more to come from him.
Crazy Luck is going through a good spell at present, and deservedly got her head back in front at Chester last time, showing much improved form to open her account in handicaps. She was value for extra, too, enduring a troubled passage in the straight but still having enough in hand to win comfortably. This looks a stronger race, but a subsequent 4 lb rise in the weights probably underestimates here, and another bold bid looks assured.
True Scarlet has done the majority of her racing on the all-weather, but she has a creditable effort over this course and distance to her name, and she should get the strong pace she relishes here. She looked rusty after five months off when only third of five at Lingfield when last seen in April, outpaced when the tempo lifted in what was a steadily-run race. The more galloping nature of this track will also suit and she may yet do better.
Smart Stat
Golden Voice - 18:53 Newbury
21% - William Haggas's strike rate at NEWBURY since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Newbury 1st Jul (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 1 July, 7.53pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ice Station Zebra
|Exuding
|Crazy Luck
|First Lott
|Join Forces
|Fairy Dust
|Joy Choi
|Velocistar
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Newbury 1st Jul (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 1 July, 8.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bayston Hill
|For Richard
|True Scarlet
|Millions Memories
|Twisted Dreams
|Grey Fox
|Mumtaaz
|Mafia Power
|Marions Boy
|Galactic Glow
|Mutarabby
|Broad Appeal
|Desert Emperor
|Sagauteur
|Siglo Six
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today