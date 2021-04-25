To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Sunday

Racehorse trainer Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien can have a good day at Navan

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Navan on Sunday.

"...she will improve for this step up to a mile and a quarter and is an exciting prospect..."

Timeform on Willow

Lipizzaner - 15:20 Navan

Lipizanner was kept busy as a juvenile but he held his form well and won a listed race at Doncaster on his penultimate start before finishing a respectable fourth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. His form is just about the best on offer and Aidan O'Brien has started the season in flying form, so his claims are clear. He was also successful on his only previous start at this venue.

Willow - 15:50 Navan

Willow, a daughter of American Pharoah out of Irish Oaks winner Peeping Fawn, offered plenty of promise as a two-year-old and signed off with a taking success in a mile maiden at Leopardstown. Peeping Fawn, who didn't make it to the track as a juvenile, thrived on her racing as a three-year-old and progressed rapidly, which bodes well for Willow's prospects this season. She will improve for this step up to a mile and a quarter and is an exciting prospect.

Clan Jock - 16:50 Navan

Clan Jock didn't show a great deal in maiden and novice company for Adrian Nicholls and Jim Goldie but he is of obvious interest now going handicapping for Dermot Weld. Weld has his powerful string in good order and it would be little surprise were Clan Jock to improve for the switch to his his yard. Clan Jock also has the assistance of Oisin Orr in the saddle.

Smart Stat

Santiago - 16:20 Navan
5 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Recommended bets

Back Lipizzaner @ 2.9215/8 in the 15:20 at Navan
Back Willow @ 2.747/4 in the 15:50 at Navan
Back Clan Jock @ 13.012/1 in the 16:50 at Navan

