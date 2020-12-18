- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Navan on Friday...
"...remains open to improvement and is likely to take this step up in class in his stride."
Timeform on Holymacapony
Robin Deuz Pois - 12:00 Navan
Robin Deuz Pois took a step back in the right direction when a creditable fourth at Fairyhouse last month, the application of first-tine blinkers helping her as she shaped well with a view to maybe stepping up in trip further down the line. She is seemingly more reliable over fences, and hasn't been with Gordon Elliott too long, so there could be more to come from her yet. She remains lightly raced and is one to be interested in.
A winner on his sole start in points, Holymacapony looked a good prospect as he made a successful debut under Rules at Punchestown last month, jumping well in the main and leaping stylishly into the lead three out, pushed along after the next and left clear at the last, though he looked to have the favourite covered even before that one blundered. He remains open to improvement and is likely to take this step up in class in his stride.
Jukebox Jive arrived at Cork last month fit from a couple of outings on the Flat, and he ran as well as he ever had over hurdles, making progress three out before being left in the frame at the last, just unable to quicken and having to settle for fifth. That was a fairly useful handicap, and one that probably didn't show Jukebox Jive to best effect, but he remains on a feasible mark and needs considering in a trappy-looking handicap.
Smart Stat
NOT AVAILABLE - 12:30 Navan
2 - Henry de Bromhead's number of winners in past 8 runnings
Recommended bets
Robin Deuz Pois - 12:00 Navan
Holymacapony - 13:35 Navan
Jukebox Jive - 14:10 Navan
