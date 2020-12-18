Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Navan on Friday

Robin Deuz Pois - 12:00 Navan

Robin Deuz Pois took a step back in the right direction when a creditable fourth at Fairyhouse last month, the application of first-tine blinkers helping her as she shaped well with a view to maybe stepping up in trip further down the line. She is seemingly more reliable over fences, and hasn't been with Gordon Elliott too long, so there could be more to come from her yet. She remains lightly raced and is one to be interested in.

No. 6 Robin Deuz Pois (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 104

Holymacapony - 13:35 Navan

A winner on his sole start in points, Holymacapony looked a good prospect as he made a successful debut under Rules at Punchestown last month, jumping well in the main and leaping stylishly into the lead three out, pushed along after the next and left clear at the last, though he looked to have the favourite covered even before that one blundered. He remains open to improvement and is likely to take this step up in class in his stride.

No. 7 Holymacapony (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Jukebox Jive - 14:10 Navan

Jukebox Jive arrived at Cork last month fit from a couple of outings on the Flat, and he ran as well as he ever had over hurdles, making progress three out before being left in the frame at the last, just unable to quicken and having to settle for fifth. That was a fairly useful handicap, and one that probably didn't show Jukebox Jive to best effect, but he remains on a feasible mark and needs considering in a trappy-looking handicap.