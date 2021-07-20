Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Wednesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Dickiedooda - 17:20 Naas

Dickiedooda won a couple of times last year, including at listed level, and she has been knocking on the door in similar contests this year. She went without the tongue strap (back on) when runner-up to a smart filly at Ayr last time, staying on well inside the final furlong. The step up to six furlongs now should be in her favour and this could be her day.

Pennine Hills - 17:50 Naas

Pennine Hills made her winning debut over six furlongs but she had that race in safe keeping a fair way out so the shorter trip now shouldn't be an issue and she can take the step up to listed company in her stride now against more exposed types for the Joseph O'Brien team. Ladies Church accounted for Orinoco River when winning her maiden a fortnight ago and can provide the chief threat ahead of British raider Sophie's Star.

Miss Jabeam - 18:50 Naas

Miss Jabeam is on a good mark and seems to be coming to the boil nicely judged on her recent efforts, not getting the clearest run last time, so she's put forward as the answer from a career-low mark. Oh Purple Reign is not taken lightly now returning to handicap company having not been seen to best effect in a Bellowstown claimer last time. Raffaello could also have a big say in the outcome if a change of headgear has a positive impact.

Smart Stat

Recurrent Dream - 16:15 Naas

2 - G. M. Lyons's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Dickiedooda @ 5.04/1 in the 17:20 at Naas
Back Pennine Hills @ 4.03/1 in the 17:50 at Naas
Back Miss Jabeam @ 6.05/1 in the 18:50 at Naas

