Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Wednesday
Timeform highlight the best three bets at Naas on Wednesday...
"The step up to six furlongs now should be in her favour and this could be her day..."
Timeform on Dickiedooda
Dickiedooda won a couple of times last year, including at listed level, and she has been knocking on the door in similar contests this year. She went without the tongue strap (back on) when runner-up to a smart filly at Ayr last time, staying on well inside the final furlong. The step up to six furlongs now should be in her favour and this could be her day.
Pennine Hills made her winning debut over six furlongs but she had that race in safe keeping a fair way out so the shorter trip now shouldn't be an issue and she can take the step up to listed company in her stride now against more exposed types for the Joseph O'Brien team. Ladies Church accounted for Orinoco River when winning her maiden a fortnight ago and can provide the chief threat ahead of British raider Sophie's Star.
Miss Jabeam is on a good mark and seems to be coming to the boil nicely judged on her recent efforts, not getting the clearest run last time, so she's put forward as the answer from a career-low mark. Oh Purple Reign is not taken lightly now returning to handicap company having not been seen to best effect in a Bellowstown claimer last time. Raffaello could also have a big say in the outcome if a change of headgear has a positive impact.
Smart Stat
Recurrent Dream - 16:15 Naas
2 - G. M. Lyons's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Naas 21st Jul (6f Listed Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 21 July, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dickiedooda
|Teresa Mendoza
|Back To Brussels
|Russian River
|Sister Rosetta
|More Beautiful
|Queens Carriage
|Mishal Star
|Elizabethan
|Camdeboo
|Faire Croire
|Dancin Inthestreet
|Diamond Eyes
|Wrens Breath
Naas 21st Jul (5f Listed Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 21 July, 5.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pennine Hills
|Ladies Church
|Orinoco River
|Sophies Star
|Impeachd Alexander
|Kimbah
Naas 21st Jul (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 21 July, 6.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Miss Jabeam
|Sasvana
|Scream
|Raffaello
|Oh Purple Reign
|No Show
|Simply Sideways
|Overtake
|Tennesse Waltz
|Pride of Pimlico
|Sweet Justice
|Ollys Folly
|Sayesse
|Dragon Belle
|Maestro Stick
|Windsor Diamond