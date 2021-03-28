Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Sunday

Harannda - 14:15 Naas

Harannda's debut second to a useful sort last season is comfortably the best piece of form on offer, and she remains open to further improvement now embarking on her second campaign. She was given too much to do when last seen at Leopardstown, and is preferred to Montego Bay, who should also have plenty of improvement in her this year.

No. 17 (15) Harannda (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Arcanears - 14:50 Naas

This is often a hot sprint handicap and form well worth following. Arcanears has finished second and fourth in the last two renewals and should be a big player once again from what looks a fair mark. He left the impression he would take a step forward for his recent return to action at Dundalk earlier this month and he has to be taken seriously here.

No. 13 (18) Arcanears (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: M. Halford, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 78

Njord - 15:25 Naas

A few with chances in this listed contest, but Njord ended last term on the up with a smart performance to land a big-field handicap at Ascot, and is fancied to hit the ground running starting out in listed company. Last year's winner Numerian appeals as the one to give Jessica Harrington's progressive five-year-old most to do.