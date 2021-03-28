To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Sunday

Irish stalls
Timeform bring you three to back at Naas on Sunday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Naas on Sunday.

"...he has to be taken seriously here..."

Timeform on Arcanears

Harannda - 14:15 Naas

Harannda's debut second to a useful sort last season is comfortably the best piece of form on offer, and she remains open to further improvement now embarking on her second campaign. She was given too much to do when last seen at Leopardstown, and is preferred to Montego Bay, who should also have plenty of improvement in her this year.

Arcanears - 14:50 Naas

This is often a hot sprint handicap and form well worth following. Arcanears has finished second and fourth in the last two renewals and should be a big player once again from what looks a fair mark. He left the impression he would take a step forward for his recent return to action at Dundalk earlier this month and he has to be taken seriously here.

Njord - 15:25 Naas

A few with chances in this listed contest, but Njord ended last term on the up with a smart performance to land a big-field handicap at Ascot, and is fancied to hit the ground running starting out in listed company. Last year's winner Numerian appeals as the one to give Jessica Harrington's progressive five-year-old most to do.

Smart Stat

I Have A Voice - 13:15 Naas

4 - J. S. Bolger's number of winners in past 10 runnings. (amongst 2 runners saddles *I HAVE A VOICE*)

Recommended bets

Haranda - 14:15 Naas
Arcanears - 14:50 Naas
Njord - 15:25 Naas

Naas 28th Mar (6f Mdn)

Show Hide

Sunday 28 March, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Harannda
Watercolormemories
Montego Bay
Notoriously Risky
Phantom Power
Nakao
Sir Sedric
Maguires Grace
Dots De Feetya
Princess Sela
Darkdeserthighway
Kals Mogok
Morph Man
Company Keeping
Ivy Rock
Fancy Red Diamond
Rajjee
Fennor Cross
Calvados
Battle Of Evermore
Wrapitup
Stratacaster
Mads Black Eights
Wonder Fullbright
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Naas 28th Mar (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 28 March, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Power Under Me
Forest Of Dreams
Rough Diamond
Arcanears
Sounds Of Spring
Tide Of Time
Pretty Boy Floyd
Fastar
Eastern Voice
Half Nutz
Chessman
Zig Zag Zyggy
Royal Canford
Castletownshend
Royal Pippen
Texas Rock
Mokhalad
Only Spoofing
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Naas 28th Mar (1m2f Listed Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 28 March, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Njord
Broome
Up Helly Aa
Numerian
Sonnyboyliston
Helvic Dream
Saltonstall
King Of Comedy
Sunchart
In From The Cold
Brogue
Flight Risk
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles