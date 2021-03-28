- Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Sunday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Naas on Sunday.
"...he has to be taken seriously here..."
Timeform on Arcanears
Harannda's debut second to a useful sort last season is comfortably the best piece of form on offer, and she remains open to further improvement now embarking on her second campaign. She was given too much to do when last seen at Leopardstown, and is preferred to Montego Bay, who should also have plenty of improvement in her this year.
This is often a hot sprint handicap and form well worth following. Arcanears has finished second and fourth in the last two renewals and should be a big player once again from what looks a fair mark. He left the impression he would take a step forward for his recent return to action at Dundalk earlier this month and he has to be taken seriously here.
A few with chances in this listed contest, but Njord ended last term on the up with a smart performance to land a big-field handicap at Ascot, and is fancied to hit the ground running starting out in listed company. Last year's winner Numerian appeals as the one to give Jessica Harrington's progressive five-year-old most to do.
Smart Stat
I Have A Voice - 13:15 Naas
4 - J. S. Bolger's number of winners in past 10 runnings. (amongst 2 runners saddles *I HAVE A VOICE*)
Recommended bets
