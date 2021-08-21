Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Sunday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Gaire Os Ard - 14:00 Naas

Gaire Os Ard has achieved a fair level of form in three starts to date, producing her best effort when filling the runner-up spot on her debut at this course in March. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, so this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark having again finished close-up when fourth over a longer trip at Leopardstown last time.

Dance Emperor - 16:40 Naas

Dance Emperor wasn't seen to best effect when third in a big-field handicap at Galway last time, doing well to be beaten only three lengths having delivered his challenge from further back than the other principals. He is only 2 lb higher in the weights here and should mount a bold bid to regain the winning thread under Sam Ewing, who was also in the saddle for his two previous wins this summer at Navan and Gowran Park.

Tina Angelina - 17:10 Naas

Tina Angelina showed plenty of ability when making a successful debut at Leopardstown last month, quickening smartly in the straight to win by three lengths in ready fashion. Open to significant improvement with that experience under her belt, she is potentially a smart filly and looks a good bet to maintain her unbeaten record here for the Dermot Weld yard that knows the family of Tina Angelina well.


Smart Stat

NEO SOUL - 13:25 Naas
£27.87 - Ger Lyons' profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Recommended bets

Back Gaire Os Ard @ 2.26/5 in the 14:00 at Naas
Back Dance Emperor @ 4.03/1 in the 16:40 at Naas
Back Tina Angelina @ 6.05/1 in the 17:10 at Naas

