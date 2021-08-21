- Trainer: J. S. Bolger, Ireland
- Jockey: K. J. Manning
- Age: 2
- Weight: 8st 8lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Naas on Sunday...
"...showed plenty of ability when making a successful debut at Leopardstown last month..."
Timeform on Tina Angelina
Gaire Os Ard has achieved a fair level of form in three starts to date, producing her best effort when filling the runner-up spot on her debut at this course in March. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, so this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark having again finished close-up when fourth over a longer trip at Leopardstown last time.
Dance Emperor wasn't seen to best effect when third in a big-field handicap at Galway last time, doing well to be beaten only three lengths having delivered his challenge from further back than the other principals. He is only 2 lb higher in the weights here and should mount a bold bid to regain the winning thread under Sam Ewing, who was also in the saddle for his two previous wins this summer at Navan and Gowran Park.
Tina Angelina showed plenty of ability when making a successful debut at Leopardstown last month, quickening smartly in the straight to win by three lengths in ready fashion. Open to significant improvement with that experience under her belt, she is potentially a smart filly and looks a good bet to maintain her unbeaten record here for the Dermot Weld yard that knows the family of Tina Angelina well.
Smart Stat
NEO SOUL - 13:25 Naas
£27.87 - Ger Lyons' profit to a £1 level stake with debutants
Recommended bets
