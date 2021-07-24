Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Musselburgh on Sunday

Firebomb - 16:45 Musselburgh

Firebomb is gradually going the right way and again showed fair form when filling the runner-up spot for the third start in succession at Ripon eight days ago. He now makes the switch to nurseries and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 75. That looks potentially lenient judged on the balance of his form and he has certainly shown enough to suggest he is up to winning races at this level.

No. 6 (8) Firebomb SBK 11/2 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Bryan Smart

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 75

The Bell Conductor - 17:15 Musselburgh

The Bell Conductor has been lightly raced in recent years, but he showed he retains all his ability when scoring at Beverley three weeks ago, just needing to be kept up to his work to land the spoils by a neck. This will be tougher from a 3 lb higher mark, but the form of that Beverley race is working out well - the fourth and fifth have both won since - and The Bell Conductor's low-mileage profile gives him the potential to scale greater heights.

No. 2 (10) The Bell Conductor (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Phillip Makin

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 78

Lion Tower - 18:15 Musselburgh

Lion Tower was sparked into a career best by the refitting of headgear at Carlisle last time, seemingly doing plenty through the early stages but still caught only very late on. He is only 2 lb higher in the weights here and should mount a bold bid to go one place better for his in-form yard, especially if managing to get a handy position from his wide draw.