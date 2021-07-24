To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Musselburgh on Sunday

Racing at Musselburgh
Timeform bring you three to back at Musselburgh on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Musselburgh on Sunday...

"...sparked into a career best by the refitting of headgear at Carlisle last time..."

Timeform on Lion Tower

Firebomb - 16:45 Musselburgh

Firebomb is gradually going the right way and again showed fair form when filling the runner-up spot for the third start in succession at Ripon eight days ago. He now makes the switch to nurseries and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 75. That looks potentially lenient judged on the balance of his form and he has certainly shown enough to suggest he is up to winning races at this level.

The Bell Conductor - 17:15 Musselburgh

The Bell Conductor has been lightly raced in recent years, but he showed he retains all his ability when scoring at Beverley three weeks ago, just needing to be kept up to his work to land the spoils by a neck. This will be tougher from a 3 lb higher mark, but the form of that Beverley race is working out well - the fourth and fifth have both won since - and The Bell Conductor's low-mileage profile gives him the potential to scale greater heights.

Lion Tower - 18:15 Musselburgh

Lion Tower was sparked into a career best by the refitting of headgear at Carlisle last time, seemingly doing plenty through the early stages but still caught only very late on. He is only 2 lb higher in the weights here and should mount a bold bid to go one place better for his in-form yard, especially if managing to get a handy position from his wide draw.


Smart Stat

BUCKSHAW VILLAGE - 18:15 Musselburgh
20% - Richard Fahey's strike rate at Musselburgh since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Firebomb @ 6.511/2 in the 16:45 at Musselburgh
Back The Bell Conductor @ 8.07/1 in the 17:15 at Musselburgh
Back Lion Tower @ 6.511/2 in the 18:15 at Musselburgh

