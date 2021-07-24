- Trainer: Bryan Smart
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Musselburgh on Sunday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Musselburgh on Sunday...
"...sparked into a career best by the refitting of headgear at Carlisle last time..."
Timeform on Lion Tower
Firebomb is gradually going the right way and again showed fair form when filling the runner-up spot for the third start in succession at Ripon eight days ago. He now makes the switch to nurseries and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 75. That looks potentially lenient judged on the balance of his form and he has certainly shown enough to suggest he is up to winning races at this level.
The Bell Conductor - 17:15 Musselburgh
The Bell Conductor has been lightly raced in recent years, but he showed he retains all his ability when scoring at Beverley three weeks ago, just needing to be kept up to his work to land the spoils by a neck. This will be tougher from a 3 lb higher mark, but the form of that Beverley race is working out well - the fourth and fifth have both won since - and The Bell Conductor's low-mileage profile gives him the potential to scale greater heights.
Lion Tower - 18:15 Musselburgh
Lion Tower was sparked into a career best by the refitting of headgear at Carlisle last time, seemingly doing plenty through the early stages but still caught only very late on. He is only 2 lb higher in the weights here and should mount a bold bid to go one place better for his in-form yard, especially if managing to get a handy position from his wide draw.
Smart Stat
BUCKSHAW VILLAGE - 18:15 Musselburgh
20% - Richard Fahey's strike rate at Musselburgh since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Musselburgh 25th Jul (5f Nursery)Show Hide
Sunday 25 July, 4.45pm
|Atomic Lady
|Tareekh
|Firebomb
|Ellade
|Hi Meh Darling
|May Blossom
|Come Quick
|Beauzon
|Ninky Nonk
|Alaskan Jewel
|Mytilda
Musselburgh 25th Jul (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 25 July, 5.15pm
|Gunnerside
|The Bell Conductor
|Global Humor
|Good Luck Fox
|Never Dark
|Primos Comet
|Modular Magic
|Tanasoq
|Glory Fighter
|Water Of Leith
|Economic Crisis
|Wades Magic
|Sound Of Iona
|Deputise
|Abel Handy
|Gowanbuster
|Koropick
Musselburgh 25th Jul (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 25 July, 6.15pm
|Danzan
|Lion Tower
|Be Proud
|Coase
|Eton College
|Defence Treaty
|Praxeology
|Northernpowerhouse
|Fred
|I Am A Dreamer
|Gloves Lynch
|Fennaan