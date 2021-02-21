Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Market Rasen on Sunday

- Trainer: Oliver Greenall
Timeform identify the three best bets at Market Rasen on Sunday...
"...she's got bags of potential and is likely to leave that form well behind in due course..."
Timeform on Gran Luna
Homme Public - 13:00 Market Rasen
Homme Public was a fairly useful hurdler in France prior to joining Paul Nicholls's yard, finishing runner-up on both his starts, and he ran to a similar level on his British debut at Catterick earlier this month, again finding just one too good. He sets the clear standard in this field and should have little trouble opening his account.
Gran Luna - 14:40 Market Rasen
Gran Luna looked potentially useful in making a winning debut in a Newbury bumper this time last year and, eight months on, she overcame inexperience to follow up first time over hurdles at the same venue. She didn't produce the hugely impressive performance that her short odds suggested she might, but she's got bags of potential and is likely to leave that form well behind in due course, remaining one to follow.
Mick Maestro - 15:15 Market Rasen
Mick Maestro has been much improved since switching to Nick Kent's yard this term, winning two of his four races for his new yard, including when running out a wide-margin victor at Catterick last time, turning a tight-looking handicap into a completely one-sided affair. A 12 lb rise looks perfectly fair for that performance, particularly when considering the good timefigure posted, making Mick Maestro a confident selection to go in again.
Smart Stat
FLY BY MILAN - 16:55 Market Rasen
27% - Nicky Richards's strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers
