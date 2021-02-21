To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Market Rasen on Sunday

Racing at Market Rasen
Timeform provide three bets from Market Rasen on Sunday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Market Rasen on Sunday...

"...she's got bags of potential and is likely to leave that form well behind in due course..."

Timeform on Gran Luna

Homme Public - 13:00 Market Rasen

Homme Public was a fairly useful hurdler in France prior to joining Paul Nicholls's yard, finishing runner-up on both his starts, and he ran to a similar level on his British debut at Catterick earlier this month, again finding just one too good. He sets the clear standard in this field and should have little trouble opening his account.

Gran Luna - 14:40 Market Rasen

Gran Luna looked potentially useful in making a winning debut in a Newbury bumper this time last year and, eight months on, she overcame inexperience to follow up first time over hurdles at the same venue. She didn't produce the hugely impressive performance that her short odds suggested she might, but she's got bags of potential and is likely to leave that form well behind in due course, remaining one to follow.

Mick Maestro - 15:15 Market Rasen

Mick Maestro has been much improved since switching to Nick Kent's yard this term, winning two of his four races for his new yard, including when running out a wide-margin victor at Catterick last time, turning a tight-looking handicap into a completely one-sided affair. A 12 lb rise looks perfectly fair for that performance, particularly when considering the good timefigure posted, making Mick Maestro a confident selection to go in again.

Smart Stat

FLY BY MILAN - 16:55 Market Rasen
27% - Nicky Richards's strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers

MrktR 21st Feb (2m Mdn Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 21 February, 1.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Homme Public
Indigo Lake
Gilbertina
Civil Law
Hooroo
Keep It Brief
Island Nation
Frankly Mr Shankly
Letter At Dawn
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

MrktR 21st Feb (2m Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 21 February, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gran Luna
Martello Sky
Marada
Shore Shanty
Lily Glitters
Moore Clouds
Petite Dame
Lulu Baloo
Nans Gift
Miss Gold Den
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

MrktR 21st Feb (2m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 21 February, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gipsy De Choisel
Ajero
Mick Maestro
Miss Heritage
Gortroe Joe
Langer Dan
Blakeney Point
Dream Du Grand Val
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

