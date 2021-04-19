To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Market Rasen on Monday

Market Rasen
"...she should be competitive back at this venue in what looks an open handicap..."

Timeform on Oksana

Alborkan - 16:25 Market Rasen

Alborkan was a fairly useful winner on the Flat for this yard and, with the hood fitted first time, opened his account in grand style in a similar event at Plumpton a fortnight ago. He seemed well suited by the switch to a quicker surface, well positioned as the race went but still running to a level more in line with his Flat form. He was well in command on the run-in and he should have no problem following up.

Linelee King - 18:00 Market Rasen

Linelee King made a winning start over hurdles on his reappearance at Kelso in October in good style. That wasn't much of a race, but he has shown improved form in defeat since, travelling as though he will have no problem defying this mark at some point on his handicap debut at Southwell in February. There should be even more to come from him and he makes plenty of appeal for a yard that do well at this track.

Oksana - 19:00 Market Rasen

Oksana's last win came on good ground at this course in September and she could be ready to strike again judged on her latest starts. She has now fallen 3 lb below her last winning mark, and left the impression she would be well suited by a return to this longer trip when hitting the frame at Musselburgh last time. Therefore, she should be competitive back at this venue in what looks an open handicap.

Smart Stat

Linelee King - 18:00 Market Rasen

22% - Olly Murphy's strike rate at MARKET RASEN since the start of the 2015/16 season

Recommended bets

Back Alborkan @ 2.568/5 in the 16:25 at Market Rasen
Back Linelee King @ 4.03/1 in the 18:00 at Market Rasen
Back Oksana @ 7.06/1 in the 19:00 at Market Rasen

