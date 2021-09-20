- Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland
- Jockey: C. T. Keane
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Listowel on Tuesday
Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Listowel on Tuesday.
Nap
Mutasarref was narrowly denied at Leopardstown last month but he can gain a measure of compensation here in a maiden that lacks depth. Mutasarref looked sure to win when hitting the front over a furlong out at Leopardstown but he hung left and idled close home, leaving him vulnerable to the late charge of River Derwent. It's no surprise headgear is applied here and he will prove difficult to beat if the cheekpieces have a positive effect.
Next Best
Roca Roma proved better than ever when staying on strongly to land a handicap at Killarney in July, and she ran creditably when runner-up in Group 3 company at Tipperary last month. Things didn't pan out ideally for Roca Roma at Tipperary but she found only Pearls Galore too good, and the winner has given the form a boost by finishing runner-up in the Group 1 Matron Stakes. Roca Roma heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and holds the strongest claims.
Each-Way
Hot Bell produced her best effort yet when fourth at Tipperary last month and she remains open to improvement after only three starts. She has been handed a fair opening handicap mark and makes appeal against largely exposed older rivals.
Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Listowel 21st Sep (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 21 September, 2.52pm
|Back
|Lay
|Talking Tough
|Drombeg Duke
|Jm Barrie
|Sahreej
|Conversant
|Hot Bell
|Upstate New York
|Clear Quartz
|Spanish Class
|Dark Kris
|Edge Of My Seat
|Dutch Schaefer
|Inductive
|Performance Plus
|Talk Now
|Chagall
|Inventor
|Ecoeye
Listowel 21st Sep (7f Mdn)Show Hide
Tuesday 21 September, 3.27pm
|Back
|Lay
|Indulging
|Mutasarref
|Mickey The Steel
|Equus Deus
|Stately Home
|Boxing Hero
|Gemini Man
|Rural Capital
|Mr Rango
|Rufus Saxton
|Colleens Prince
|Erikson
|Touton Le Beau
|Moi Garcon
|Jimmy Mcgill
|Surviving Murmansk
|Dots De Feetya
Listowel 21st Sep (1m1f Listed)Show Hide
Tuesday 21 September, 4.37pm
|Back
|Lay
|Roca Roma
|Tazaral
|Visualisation
|Finans Bay
|Saltonstall
|Casanova
|Giuliana
|So I Told You
|In From The Cold
|Geometrical
|He Knows No Fear