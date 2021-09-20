To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Listowel on Tuesday

Horses burst from the stalls
Timeform pick out the best bets at Listowel on Tuesday

Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Listowel on Tuesday.

Nap

Mutasarref - 15:27 Listowel

Mutasarref was narrowly denied at Leopardstown last month but he can gain a measure of compensation here in a maiden that lacks depth. Mutasarref looked sure to win when hitting the front over a furlong out at Leopardstown but he hung left and idled close home, leaving him vulnerable to the late charge of River Derwent. It's no surprise headgear is applied here and he will prove difficult to beat if the cheekpieces have a positive effect.

Next Best

Roca Roma - 16:37 Listowel

Roca Roma proved better than ever when staying on strongly to land a handicap at Killarney in July, and she ran creditably when runner-up in Group 3 company at Tipperary last month. Things didn't pan out ideally for Roca Roma at Tipperary but she found only Pearls Galore too good, and the winner has given the form a boost by finishing runner-up in the Group 1 Matron Stakes. Roca Roma heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and holds the strongest claims.

Each-Way

Hot Bell - 14:52 Listowel

Hot Bell produced her best effort yet when fourth at Tipperary last month and she remains open to improvement after only three starts. She has been handed a fair opening handicap mark and makes appeal against largely exposed older rivals.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Mutasarref @ 2.01/1 in the 15:27 at Listowel
Next Best - Back Roca Roma @ 3.55/2 in the 16:37 at Listowel
Each-Way - Back Hot Bell @ 9.08/1 in the 14:52 at Listowel

Tuesday 21 September, 2.52pm

Tuesday 21 September, 3.27pm

Tuesday 21 September, 4.37pm

