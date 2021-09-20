Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Listowel on Tuesday

Nap

Mutasarref - 15:27 Listowel

Mutasarref was narrowly denied at Leopardstown last month but he can gain a measure of compensation here in a maiden that lacks depth. Mutasarref looked sure to win when hitting the front over a furlong out at Leopardstown but he hung left and idled close home, leaving him vulnerable to the late charge of River Derwent. It's no surprise headgear is applied here and he will prove difficult to beat if the cheekpieces have a positive effect.

No. 13 (11) Mutasarref SBK 10/11 EXC 1.96 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Next Best

Roca Roma - 16:37 Listowel

Roca Roma proved better than ever when staying on strongly to land a handicap at Killarney in July, and she ran creditably when runner-up in Group 3 company at Tipperary last month. Things didn't pan out ideally for Roca Roma at Tipperary but she found only Pearls Galore too good, and the winner has given the form a boost by finishing runner-up in the Group 1 Matron Stakes. Roca Roma heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and holds the strongest claims.

No. 7 (3) Roca Roma (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Each-Way

Hot Bell - 14:52 Listowel

Hot Bell produced her best effort yet when fourth at Tipperary last month and she remains open to improvement after only three starts. She has been handed a fair opening handicap mark and makes appeal against largely exposed older rivals.