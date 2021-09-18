To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Listowel on Sunday

Irish jumps
There is jumps racing at Listowel on Sunday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Listowel on Sunday.

"...she can win again before having her sights raised further..."

Timeform on Feigh

NAP

Feigh - 13:30 Listowel

This looks a good race for the time of year and Feigh is strongly fancied to come out on top. She isn't a typical early season juvenile and is bred to need further, but she created a good impression when making a winning debut at Killarney last month, overcoming very obvious signs of inexperience and some significant trouble in running. There should be plenty more to come from here and she can win again before having her sights raised further.

NEXT BEST

Wall of Fame - 15:30 Listowel

Wall of Fame made an encouraging start to his career on Rules debut when finishing third in a maiden hurdle at Thurles in February and that race has worked out well. He confirmed that promise when opening his account in a bumper at Punchestown the following month and looks most interesting back over timber following a six-month break. There should be plenty more to come from him.

EACH WAY

Outlier - 14:30 Listowel

Outlier made plenty of appeal on paper and overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Tipperary in May and ran at least as well in defeat on handicap debut at the same course in July. She was relatively easy to back that day but proved this mark isn't beyond her and she remains open to improvement.

Smart Stat

French Made - 14:00 Listowel

27% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate at LISTOWEL since the start of the 2016/17 season

Recommended bets

Back Feigh @ 2.56/4 in the 13:30 Listowel
Back Outlier @ 10.09/1 in the 14:30 Listowel
Back Wall of Fame @ [ 2.5] in the 15:30 Listowel

Listowel 19th Sep (2m Juv Hurdle)

Sunday 19 September, 1.30pm

Back Lay
Feigh
Too Bright
Bell Ex One
Calvados
Realist
Doctor Brown Bear
Virtual Hug
Inca Prince
Willows Way
Rich Law No Law
Putonthenews
King Wasp
Astrophysicist
Listowel 19th Sep (2m4f Mares Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 19 September, 2.30pm

Back Lay
Kilashee
Shes Some Doll
Conquering Tara
Miss Arccol
Outlier
Rathnaleen Tou
Lunastar
Something Sweet
Toor Moment
Mega Mindy
Shannon Gray
Getting In Touch
Courting Vickie
Owenacurra Lass
Gone Galavanting
Courtin Bb
Haunting Vocals
Listowel 19th Sep (3m Mdn Hrd)

Sunday 19 September, 3.30pm

Back Lay
Captain Kangaroo
Wall Of Fame
Lanziano
Bout Time Bobby
City Limits
Moakland
Flurry Yeats
Aikenbreakinheart
O Mio Babbino
Churchtown Queen
Western Lad
Red Romeo
Carry On Buddy
Bite That
Lightning Star
Ill Ask The Uncle
Getaway Shivvie
