Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Listowel on Sunday

NAP

Feigh - 13:30 Listowel

This looks a good race for the time of year and Feigh is strongly fancied to come out on top. She isn't a typical early season juvenile and is bred to need further, but she created a good impression when making a winning debut at Killarney last month, overcoming very obvious signs of inexperience and some significant trouble in running. There should be plenty more to come from here and she can win again before having her sights raised further.

No. 12 Feigh (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Wall of Fame - 15:30 Listowel

Wall of Fame made an encouraging start to his career on Rules debut when finishing third in a maiden hurdle at Thurles in February and that race has worked out well. He confirmed that promise when opening his account in a bumper at Punchestown the following month and looks most interesting back over timber following a six-month break. There should be plenty more to come from him.

No. 13 Wall Of Fame (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Outlier - 14:30 Listowel

Outlier made plenty of appeal on paper and overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Tipperary in May and ran at least as well in defeat on handicap debut at the same course in July. She was relatively easy to back that day but proved this mark isn't beyond her and she remains open to improvement.