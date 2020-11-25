Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Wednesday

Newyorkstateofmind - 13:00 Lingfield

Newyorkstateofmind has improved since fitted with blinkers, yet to finish out of the first two at this course and comfortably winning a course and distance handicap earlier this month. A slow start put him on the back foot over five furlongs four days ago, left poorly placed and beaten only by one who had the run of things in front. The return to six furlongs is a plus and he is very much the one to beat.

No. 4 (7) Newyorkstateofmind SBK 10/11 EXC 2.22 Trainer: William Muir

Jockey: George Rooke

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 76

Bedford Flyer - 14:00 Lingfield

Bedford Flyer was strong in the betting and showed much-improved form to record a second win of the season on all-weather debut at Newcastle three weeks ago, confirming the promise of his previous run at York. He has been raised 11 lb for that success, but he travelled strongly and forged clear in the closing stages in the style of one well ahead of his mark. His prominent racing style will stand him in good stead round here and he is fancied to follow up.

No. 1 (7) Bedford Flyer (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Les Eyre

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 2

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 86

Blue Dawn - 15:40 Lingfield

Blue Dawn shaped well in a couple of minor events earlier in the year and hasn't been disgraced in a couple of handicaps, either. She still looked rough around the edges when finishing fourth to an improving type at Kempton in October and wasn't seen to best effect on tapeta debut at Newcastle last time. All her runs so far have come over six furlongs, but she doesn't look like a sprinter, so the step up to a mile now is expected to unlock further improvement, and she is well up to winning races from this sort of mark. Wears a first-time hood.