Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Tuesday

Fame N Fortune - 13:45 Lingfield

Fame N Fortune proved better than ever as he resumed winning ways over this course and distance two weeks ago, staying on strongly to lead inside the final 50 yards. That was his third success from four starts since joining George Baker, this yard really finding the key to him, and a 6 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him going in again in his current rich vein of form.

No. 4 (6) Fame N Fortune SBK 11/8 EXC 29 Trainer: George Baker

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 80

Taslima - 14:15 Lingfield

John Gosden saddles three debutants here and preference is for Taslima, who is seemingly the choice of Rab Havlin. She makes plenty of appeal on paper, closely related to 1¼m winner Tamasha and two-year-old 1m winner (stays 1½m) Tauteke, who were both by Sea The Stars and reached a useful level of form. This looks the right trip to start off at given the stamina in her pedigree and this looks a good starting point, the ones with experience not setting an exacting standard.

No. 10 (9) Taslima SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Casual Reply - 15:15 Lingfield

Casual Reply remains a maiden but is of plenty interest now starting out for a new yard. She got back on track and left the impression she has more to give when hitting the frame in a handicap at Wolverhampton last time, still having plenty to do on the home turn but staying on steadily after. Casual Reply is more than capable of winning races from this mark and a change of scenery, plus the step back up in trip, could eke more out of her.