Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Lingfield on Saturday

Lingfield
Timeform bring you three to back at Lingfield on Saturday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Lingfield on Saturday...

"He is likely to go on improving and a 7 lb rise may not be enough to halt his momentum."

Timeform on Arabic Welcome

Arabic Welcome - 12:00 Lingfield

Arabic Welcome made a promising start for Marco Botti's yard when third at Newcastle last month, and that race has since proved strong form for the grade, the second and fourth both coming out and winning since, as well as Arabic Welcome himself, who showed improved form to get off the mark at Wolverhampton recently, showing a good turn of foot to swiftly settle matters. He is likely to go on improving and a 7 lb rise may not be enough to halt his momentum.

Year Of The Dragon - 12:35 Lingfield

Year Of The Dragon made a promising start to his career when third at Kempton last month, finishing behind only two well above average prospects, and he barely needed to improve on that effort to get off the mark on his debut for William Knight at the same venue last time, digging deep under pressure to justify short odds. He will stay a mile and remains with the potential for better still, so is expected to be bang there.

Mutahamisa - 13:45 Lingfield

Muthamisa was clearly not herself when ninth in a Sandown maiden back in July, but that race has since worked out extremely well, and Roger Varian's filly belatedly became yet another winner to emerge from the form line when opening her account at Kempton last month, seeing out the seven-furlong trip well. She was unlucky not to follow that up on her handicap debut over this course and distance last time, forced to switch when making her challenge, conceding first run to the winner. She has started life in handicaps on a good mark and, with more to offer, is certainly one to be interested in.

Smart Stat

PERFECT FOCUS - 13:10 Lingfield
£41.26 - Simon & Ed Crisford's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting
21% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Arabic Welcome - 12:00 Lingfield
Year Of The Dragon - 12:35 Lingfield
Mutahamisa - 13:45 Lingfield

